"This isn't Pete Alonso", "Alex Bregman to Astros confirmed" - Fans react to Mariners re-signing Jorge Polanco for $7,750,000

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 31, 2025 03:08 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Mariners re-signing Jorge Polanco for $7,750,000 - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted as the Seattle Mariners made a move for Jorge Polanco but not Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman, who remain unsigned. The Mariners have agreed a one-year, $7.75 million, deal to bring back third baseman Polanco, according to ESPN.

There's a vesting option in Polanco's deal for the 2026 season, with a condition of plate appearances target.

When the news hit social media, fans were bemused that the Mariners went with a third base option not named Alex Bregman. Moreover, they are hoping that the Mariners bring back Pete Alonso while he's still there for the taking.

"This isn't Pete Alonso? What the f**k are we doing," one fan commented on Instagram.
"Wow, the Mariners sure are making some league altering moves today," another wrote.
"Bregman to Astros confirmed," one made a prediction.
"F**king bullshit," one fan said.
"I hate this ownership group bruh," another fan wrote.
"Mariners hoping for a bounce-back year. I don’t mind the move there," one fan added.
"I got a few opening day tickets. I’m selling hmu lol," another said.
Fan Reactions on Instagram
Jorge Polanco's contract details with Mariners

While the deal is pending physical, the details that have been reported say that Jorge Polanco will receive a base salary of $7 million for the 2025 season. The remaining $750K will be tied with a buyout, and the third base will have a player/mutual option for the 2026 season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Polanco was traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Mariners in exchange for RHP Justin Topa, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, OF Gabriel Gonzalez (No. 3 prospect, No. 79 overall), RHP Darren Bowen (unranked prospect) and cash.

However, his numbers took a dive with Seattle. His OPS went down to .651 which was his career low. His best was .841 OPS, which came during the 2019 season. Moreover, his 2024 season also saw him post career lows in batting average (.213) and on-base percentage (.296) too.

Jorge Polanco's underwhelming 2024 included his trouble with a left knee injury for which he had undergone surgery in the offseason. The Mariners will hope that Polanco gets close to replicating his 2019 season in 2025.

Edited by Bhargav
