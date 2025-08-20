"This poor man is literally dripping sweat" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley keeps it real on Yankees ace's sweat-drenched gem vs. Rays

Carlos Rodon threw a gem in Tuesday's 13-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. The New York Yankees southpaw threw six frames where he struck out five while allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks.
The southpaw reposted a moment from the game on his social media. It shows him sweating while throwing gas off the mound.
Rodon's wife, Ashley, poked fun at Carlos' sweat-drenched gem on X (formerly Twitter).
"This poor man is literally dripping sweat 🫠"
With his latest quality outing, Rodon improves his season numbers to a 13-7 record, 3.24 ERA and 169 Ks across 26 starts. This was not the first time Ashley had commented about Carlos Rodon's start.
Carlos Rodon turns Ashley's "panic" mode into proud outing
Before Tuesday's start against the Rays, Carlos Rodon pitched another gem on Aug. 12 against the Minnesota Twins, but it came with a moment of trouble in the first inning. The southpaw needed 30-plus pitches to get through the first inning of the game. In the inning, he allowed an infield single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch that loaded the bases.
Like many fans, Ashley was anxious about what would happen. She wrote on X:
“Not gonna lie, might have been having a panic attack after the first.”
However, Rodon turned things around, retiring 20 of the next 21 batters, finishing seven strong innings while giving up just one run.
“...but what a boss to go 7 and give up 1 after a 30-pitch first. Let’s go win!” Ashley added.
After the game, Carlos Rodon talked about his first inning, where he aimed to get three outs all the time. He said:
"That wasn't in my head in the moment, I was trying to get three outs after a hit, walk and hit by pitch. That was it, trying to get three."
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also acknowledged Rodon’s composure and how critical it was for the team’s win and the bullpen’s health moving forward. Boone said:
"It's one of those where it's like, is he going to get out of the first inning? That's where your mind is for a minute... Really big effort by him to be able to give us 7 innings after a 30+ pitch first inning."
Rodon will hope to do well in the second half when the Yankees have struggled to keep up with the Blue Jays and the Red Sox in their division.