"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back" - Los Angeles Angels in deep trouble following Mike Trout's concerning diagnosis

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been diagnosed with a rare back condition that will likely plague him for the rest of his career.

Trout has been on the injured list since July 18 with what the team thought was ribcage inflammation. The injury is worse than the team originally feared and is not something that rest can cure.

Trout was diagnosed with a costovertebral dysfunction at his T5 vertebrae. In simple terms, it means that every swing will cause discomfort on his back that will have to be managed very carefully.

"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back." - Los Angeles Angels head trainer Mike Frostad

ESPN reported on this injury update from the Angels head trainer via Twitter.

ESPN @espn Mike Trout is dealing with a "rare condition" in his back that he likely will have to manage "through the rest of his career," according to Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad. es.pn/3oAIdBa Mike Trout is dealing with a "rare condition" in his back that he likely will have to manage "through the rest of his career," according to Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad. es.pn/3oAIdBa

"Mike Trout is dealing with a "rare condition" in his back that he likely will have to manage "through the rest of his career," according to Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad" - ESPN

While this is terrible news for all baseball fans who want to see Trout play a long time, the 30-year-old is optimistic about his recovery.

Trout believes that he will play again this season and that the entire ordeal has been overblown. His comments were shared on Twitter by Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Mike Trout spoke postgame. His message was more optimistic than what was said earlier.



He said he'll play again this season & he's feeling better. He said this whole thing was overblown.



“I got back and my phone was blowing up. It said my career’s over. That’s news to me." Mike Trout spoke postgame. His message was more optimistic than what was said earlier. He said he'll play again this season & he's feeling better. He said this whole thing was overblown.“I got back and my phone was blowing up. It said my career’s over. That’s news to me." https://t.co/6UTb04uIdZ

“I got back and my phone was blowing up. It said my career’s over. That’s news to me" - Trout

His confidence that it is a minor injury is reassuring, but that might not be the case forever. Nagging injuries like these can take a toll on a player as the years drag on.

Mike Trout has been a cornerstone of the Los Angeles Angels for over a decade

Mike Trout at the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Mike Trout is a future Hall of Famer who has spent his entire MLB career thus far with the Los Angeles Angels. While the team may not have found much success during his tenure, he has racked up every individual accolade imaginable.

It is hard to think of a player in the league who means more to their team than Trout means to the Angels.

While they now have another star in Shohei Ohtani, Trout carried the franchise for many years. For this reason, supporters of the team are more than okay with the superstar taking his time before returning.

Eddie Radosevich @Eddie_Rado Mike Trout has been carrying a franchise for 11 years on his back. He doesn't need to explain any back injury to me. Mike Trout has been carrying a franchise for 11 years on his back. He doesn't need to explain any back injury to me.

"Mike Trout has been carrying a franchise for 11 years on his back. He doesn't need to explain any back injury to me" - Eddie Radosevich

Trout is still his usual brilliant self in 2022, as this highlight package from YouTube captures.

Fans around the MLB are desperately hoping that Trout can recover from this rare back injury and continue his Hall of Fame career. If he is unable to return to the Los Angeles Angels soon, they can kiss their slim playoff chances goodbye.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far