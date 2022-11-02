Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the American League Golden Glove award for his consistently great play at first base. Guerrero Jr. has been a dominant offensive player in his short, but electric, career. This is the first defensive award that Guerrero Jr. has won in his MLB career, but not everybody agrees that he deserves it.

Most Toronto Blue Jays fans would readily agree that "Vladdy's" strengths have not previously been defensively. However, he has made strides in that department, as evidenced by this award. New York Yankees fans, of course, would have rather seen this award go to their stalwart first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rawlings Sports announced all the Golden Glove award winners via Twitter, including this one that generated plenty of vitriol.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a great year defensively, yet there are still many who disagree with him winning this award. The Golden Glove could only go to one first baseman in the AL, and many would not have predicted "Vladdy". Some pointed to his OAA (outs above average) as reason he should not have been selected.

New York Yankees fans, of course, would have rather seen this award go to their stalwart first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had a great season defensively and was one of the more consistent players throughout the season. One reason he may not have won was that he played 30 games less than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was surely a tight race, and a loss that Yankees fans are not taking well.

The Toronto Blue Jays' fan base might have loved this award for their superstar, but the rest of the league did not. Controversial award selections happen every season, but this one seems to have drawn more ire than most. Especially given how diminished the importance of defensive play has become recently in the eyes of many fans.

The Gold Glove awards for 2022 have all been handed out, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s win was the most controversial.

The Toronto Blue Jays and their fans are thrilled with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s development

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

"Vladdy" was dominant early into his career and it is easy to forget that he is only 23-years-old. He has a very long career ahead of him and he will only get better as a player from here on out.

He has shown tremendous defensive growth during his time in the MLB with his offense already being at an elite level. The Toronto Blue Jays star will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

