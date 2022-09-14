"This is ridiculous. Bad calls happen, but stuff like this is unacceptable" - MLB analyst lambasts umpire Ron Kulpa for disgraceful officiating during Angels vs. Guardians 

Multi-dismissal chaos has gripped the world of Major League Baseball (MLB) once again.

Pandemonium ensued at Progressive Field on Monday as the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels were both forced to finish the game without their managers

It all started with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Guardians skipper Terry Francona was convinced that a pitch delivered by Angels reliever Ryan Tepera hit shortstop Andrés Giménez.

Replays suggested that was far from the case, but Francona found it extremely difficult to realize his mistake and accept the decision. He went ballistic and continued to argue his case, which left plate umpire Ron Kulpa with no other option but to eject him. Absolutely the right decision, no mistakes here.

Due to the delay caused by the incident, Tepera wanted to throw a few warm-up pitches. To his disbelief, he wasn’t allowed to. When he asked the umpire the reason behind his decision, Kulpa replied “Because I said so!”, in a blatant show of questionable authority.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander, the brother of future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, has called out Kulpa’s shocking decision making following the incident.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander This is ridiculous. Bad calls happen, but stuff like this is unacceptable.



After a long break due to the umpire throwing out Francona, he REFUSED to let Ryan Tepera throw some warm-up pitches when he felt he needed to. Yelling “Because I said so!” when asked why he couldn’t. This is ridiculous. Bad calls happen, but stuff like this is unacceptable. After a long break due to the umpire throwing out Francona, he REFUSED to let Ryan Tepera throw some warm-up pitches when he felt he needed to. Yelling “Because I said so!” when asked why he couldn’t. https://t.co/5n1XvwkGet

"This is ridiculous. Bad calls happen, but stuff like this is unacceptable. After a long break due to the umpire throwing out Francona, he REFUSED to let Ryan Tepera throw some warm-up pitches when he felt he needed to. Yelling “Because I said so!” when asked why he couldn’t." - Ben Verlander

The drama didn’t stop there. Kulpa went on to eject Angels interim manager Phil Nevin shortly afterwards; after he stood up for his reliever and argued his case.

Surprisingly, Tepera was allowed to warm up during the delay caused by Nevin’s ejection. All of that, for absolutely nothing. What could have been solved with proper communication and the right choice of words, escalated into something completely unnecessary.

The Guardians went on to win the series-opener 5-4.

MLB standards require far better decision-making

We can give Kulpa the benefit of the doubt as far as the double-ejection is concerned, since both managers behaved inappropriately per MLB guidelines.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were BOTH tossed from the game in the 7th inning



Francona arguing a HBP and Nevin arguing to let his pitcher get some warm up in



Chaos has erupted in Cleveland Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were BOTH tossed from the game in the 7th inningFrancona arguing a HBP and Nevin arguing to let his pitcher get some warm up inChaos has erupted in Cleveland https://t.co/QYpR7PYVsQ

"Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were BOTH tossed from the game in the 7th inning...Francona arguing a HBP and Nevin arguing to let his pitcher get some warm up in...Chaos has erupted in Cleveland" - Jomboy Media

However, his decision not to allow Tepera to warm-up initially, coupled with his arrogant replies, turned a bad yet manageable situation into something way worse. Major league standards call for much better judgement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif