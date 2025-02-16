  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
  • “This rule was created for Shohei Ohtani” – MLB insider on two-way player rule change and the Dodgers’ unfair advantage

“This rule was created for Shohei Ohtani” – MLB insider on two-way player rule change and the Dodgers’ unfair advantage

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Feb 16, 2025 20:50 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts - Source: Imagn
“This rule was created for Shohei Ohtani” – MLB insider on two-way player rule change and the Dodgers’ unfair advantage. (Credits: IMAGN)

MLB’s change of its two-way player criteria provides the Los Angeles Dodgers with an unfair advantage, insider Ken Rosenthal claims.

Ad

During an appearance on "Foul Territory" on Sunday, Rosenthal discussed MLB’s rule change, which allows the Dodgers to list Shohei Ohtani as a two-way player even though he hasn’t pitched since 2023.

“First of all, this rule was created essentially for Otani, right?" Rosenthal said. (10:14 onwards). "The two-way player rule, which enables a team to carry an extra pitcher because that player is not designated as a pitcher.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Teams can have as many as 13 pitchers on their roster. But because Ohtani is listed as a two-way player, he can pitch without counting as a pitcher. This situation allows the Dodgers to have 14 pitches instead of 13, giving the team an unfair advantage.

Ad

Rosenthal added that the rule change wasn’t implemented this season. It dates back to 2023 when MLB believed that Shohei Ohtani could not pitch for the Dodgers until this season.

“Now, this rule was changed, I believe, at the start of '23," Rosenthal added. (10:35 onwards) "And it was changed for a variety of reasons. I'm not exactly sure exactly why, but I don't think it was necessarily stemming from his injury.”
Ad

The previous rule stated that a player needed to pitch at least 20 innings and play 20 games as a position player with at least 20 at-bats in the last season to maintain their qualification as a two-way player. Under that criteria, Ohtani would have to requalify this season, limiting Los Angeles’ ability to carry 14 pitchers.

However, the rule change allows Shohei Ohtani to qualify by extending the criteria for the two previous seasons. With Ohtani already hitting the mount this spring, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Japanese star returns to his two-way status.

Ad

Ohtani rehab gradually improving at Dodgers’ spring training

Shohei Ohtani is going through a harder-than-expected spring as he recovers from various injuries. First, Ohtani is still undergoing rehab from his second Tommy John surgery. While he has already thrown his first bullpen session, Ohtani is far from taking the mound in an official game situation.

Ad

Ohtani is also rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. The surgery was necessary after he injured his left shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees last fall.

CNN captured Shohei Ohtani’s comments following the session, stating:

“I’m very satisfied overall with my throwing. I was able to throw with pretty good intensity. It was a little cold today, but I was able to get my work done.”
Ad

Ohtani added the following encouraging words:

“I do feel like there’s some discomfort that I have to still overcome. It’s not really debilitating. I feel pretty good, almost getting there, to where I want it to be.”

Shohei Ohtani is expected to return on the mound in late May or early June. This gives the Japanese two-way sensation plenty of time to ramp up his throwing program and become a valuable contributor to the Dodgers’ pitching staff this upcoming season.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी