“This rule was created for Shohei Ohtani” – MLB insider on two-way player rule change and the Dodgers’ unfair advantage

MLB’s change of its two-way player criteria provides the Los Angeles Dodgers with an unfair advantage, insider Ken Rosenthal claims.

During an appearance on "Foul Territory" on Sunday, Rosenthal discussed MLB’s rule change, which allows the Dodgers to list Shohei Ohtani as a two-way player even though he hasn’t pitched since 2023.

“First of all, this rule was created essentially for Otani, right?" Rosenthal said. (10:14 onwards). "The two-way player rule, which enables a team to carry an extra pitcher because that player is not designated as a pitcher.”

Teams can have as many as 13 pitchers on their roster. But because Ohtani is listed as a two-way player, he can pitch without counting as a pitcher. This situation allows the Dodgers to have 14 pitches instead of 13, giving the team an unfair advantage.

Rosenthal added that the rule change wasn’t implemented this season. It dates back to 2023 when MLB believed that Shohei Ohtani could not pitch for the Dodgers until this season.

“Now, this rule was changed, I believe, at the start of '23," Rosenthal added. (10:35 onwards) "And it was changed for a variety of reasons. I'm not exactly sure exactly why, but I don't think it was necessarily stemming from his injury.”

The previous rule stated that a player needed to pitch at least 20 innings and play 20 games as a position player with at least 20 at-bats in the last season to maintain their qualification as a two-way player. Under that criteria, Ohtani would have to requalify this season, limiting Los Angeles’ ability to carry 14 pitchers.

However, the rule change allows Shohei Ohtani to qualify by extending the criteria for the two previous seasons. With Ohtani already hitting the mount this spring, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Japanese star returns to his two-way status.

Ohtani rehab gradually improving at Dodgers’ spring training

Shohei Ohtani is going through a harder-than-expected spring as he recovers from various injuries. First, Ohtani is still undergoing rehab from his second Tommy John surgery. While he has already thrown his first bullpen session, Ohtani is far from taking the mound in an official game situation.

Ohtani is also rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. The surgery was necessary after he injured his left shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees last fall.

CNN captured Shohei Ohtani’s comments following the session, stating:

“I’m very satisfied overall with my throwing. I was able to throw with pretty good intensity. It was a little cold today, but I was able to get my work done.”

Ohtani added the following encouraging words:

“I do feel like there’s some discomfort that I have to still overcome. It’s not really debilitating. I feel pretty good, almost getting there, to where I want it to be.”

Shohei Ohtani is expected to return on the mound in late May or early June. This gives the Japanese two-way sensation plenty of time to ramp up his throwing program and become a valuable contributor to the Dodgers’ pitching staff this upcoming season.

