"This all star break can’t come soon enough" "Let’s hope it is not something serious" - New York Yankees fans nervous after star pitcher Luis Severino leaves game early with apparent injury

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino left Wednesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning due to right shoulder tightness.

Severino gave up three straight home runs in the second inning, which many fans felt was because of his injury.

Despite being the top team in the MLB, the Yankees are currently struggling. With three straight losses, they are limping into the All-Star break, which might be coming at the perfect time.

Talkin' Yanks posted a video of Severino's attempt to warm up for the third inning before exiting.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Luis Severino exits prior to the third inning Luis Severino exits prior to the third inning https://t.co/JIeHwAk5iK

Some fans are hopeful that this will be a short-term injury, but there are certainly no guarantees. This is especially true because Severino missed most of the 2021 season with injury.

Bill Panageas @bpanageas @TalkinYanks New something was up with Sevy to give up homers like that. Let’s hope it is not something serious. @TalkinYanks New something was up with Sevy to give up homers like that. Let’s hope it is not something serious.

The upcoming time off is exactly what the New York Yankees need, and their fans know it. While they still boast the best record in baseball, they definitely need to readjust.

The Yankees are still the team to beat in the entire MLB, but this injury has fans concerned about the future.

New York Yankees fans worried that their run of dominance may be ending

Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres

The New York Yankees are the only team in the MLB with more than 60 wins. They are seemingly the frontrunners of the American League East with sizable leads over the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite all that, fans are beginning to worry about their chances of winning it all.

According to Lindsey Adler, Severino's pitches had much less velocity, indicating that this injury is not new.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Luis Severino's fastball sat at 94 mph through two innings. It's averaged 96 mph this season. Luis Severino's fastball sat at 94 mph through two innings. It's averaged 96 mph this season.

The injury confirmed the worst fears that fans held. They now hope that he will be able to recover quickly.

The team could also look to improve themselves via trade. With weeks before the trade deadline, many are hopeful that the Yankees can make a key acquisition.

Matthew Berry @icemasterberry @TalkinYanks Time to fire up those deadline offers for capable arms! @TalkinYanks Time to fire up those deadline offers for capable arms!

As the New York Yankees' losing streak continues, their fans' hopes will keep plummeting. If the team does not make changes, fears about their decline could come true.

Ralph F @rfranzese723 @lindseyadler @Ken_Rosenthal He had no life to his pitches. The rotation has been pitching better then anyone thought. As yankee fans and knowing these pitchers we had to figure they would come back down to earth. Yankees will get a starter this team is too good to not go out and get a starter. @lindseyadler @Ken_Rosenthal He had no life to his pitches. The rotation has been pitching better then anyone thought. As yankee fans and knowing these pitchers we had to figure they would come back down to earth. Yankees will get a starter this team is too good to not go out and get a starter.

The Yankees have the starpower and leadership to overcome injuries like this. If having players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup does not calm the fans' nerves, then nothing will.

Hopefully, the team will be able to utilize the All-Star break and heal up while simultaneously exploring their options.

