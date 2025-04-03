Former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is no stranger to pushing limits. As witnessed during his MLB tenure with the Cincinnati Reds, the former Cy Young winner can be really determined when he gets into his groove.

Ad

On Wednesday, Bauer released a video in collaboration with Watch Momentum, where he gave a sneak peek to his followers about his challenge to catch 50,000 baseballs. In the video, Bauer admits the toll the challenge is taking on him.

Bauer has already completed 2,100 catches, but in the process, his thumb is getting bent back under the force of each throw.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My thumb is still getting bent back quite a bit," Bauer said. "Hopefully, my hand just kind of goes numb—and that’s pretty much what happened. Thank God it did."

Ad

Trending

At one point, Trevor Bauer took a hard-thrown ball straight to the palm. He did wince from the impact but said it "didn’t sting as bad" as he expected.

"I’m going crazy," Bauer said.

"Throws 2,100 to 2,300 were pretty smooth sailing, but why does it feel like these balls are coming in way harder than a casual game of catch?" Bauer questioned.

Ad

The challenge hit another roadblock around the 2,350-throw mark when a counting mishap forced him to double-check his tally.

"Am I miscounting?" Bauer asked his throwing partner.

Upon checking, it was found that Bauer missed two clicks, highlighting how mentally exhausting the challenge was proving to be.

Ad

With thousands of throws still to go, Bauer is still determined to get it done.

Trevor Bauer shares advice for pitchers facing problems in their rotation phase

While Trevor Bauer is yet to find any takers from MLB, he continues to use his social media platform for a variety of reasons, including giving young pitchers advice on how to extract the best pitches from their body.

Ad

Two weeks ago, Bauer, who has joined the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball, shared important pitching advice for those who are facing a problem in the rotation phase of the delivery.

"I'm going to give you a drill that you can work on that will really help, and I call it the posture squat drill," Bauer said in the video. "It looks like this: Here, and then you dictate the motion from the hip. You’ve got to focus on the right hip—or if you're a lefty, the left hip.

Ad

"Come set, squat, and rotate. That drill is really going to help with back hip rotation because it simulates how you get to the bottom of your delivery here and then rotate your hip. But here’s the thing—if you have a problem in the block phase, that drill is not going to do you any good."

Ad

The video was a promotional video as Trevor Bauer encouraged aspirants to sign up for the 4-App Ultimate Pitching Program, where he'll personally review the mechanics, give a full breakdown of what you do well and what you can improve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback