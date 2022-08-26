"This stunk. Badly" "This has to stop, or it will be another short postseason" - Cleveland Guardians fans disheartened by loss to Seattle Mariners, stressed over postseason prospects

Cleveland Guardians fans were left disheartened after today's loss to the Seattle Mariners after only being able to put one run up on the board. This poor showing from the Guardians offense was surprising, as they are currently the American League Central leaders. Because they only have a four-game lead, they need to capitalize on nearly every opportunity.

The Seattle Mariners are also playing for a singular purpose, ending their playoff drought. Their hunt for a Wildcard spot in the postseason will likely come right down to the wire, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays battling as well. For the Mariners, this win over the Cleveland Guardians is another step in the right direction.

As good as this win was for the Mariners, Guardians fans were dejected by the result.

Heather Dawn 🌻 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🌻🌈 @Heather41349081 @CleGuardians Whenever they score more than 5 runs the day before, the Guardians struggle to put runs on the board. This has to stop, or it will be another short postseason, if we make it. @CleGuardians Whenever they score more than 5 runs the day before, the Guardians struggle to put runs on the board. This has to stop, or it will be another short postseason, if we make it.

It is often difficult to see the positives in a game where your team only scored one run.

With so little time left in the season, some fans are desperate for ways to improve the lineup. That is far easier said than done, however.

Devin Watson @devinwats @CleGuardians Have to be better options in the minors than Miller and Benson. @CleGuardians Have to be better options in the minors than Miller and Benson.

Like many heartbreaking losses, this one generated its fair share of overreactions.

There is optimism, since there is plenty of time to bounce back, even in this series against the Seattle Mariners.

C0RY @c0ry024 @CleGuardians Great news is we can try again tomorrow. @CleGuardians Great news is we can try again tomorrow.

Holding the opposition to three runs is normally enough to win the game. But that's not the case for the Cleveland Guardians.

Losses like these, which are unexpected, always hurt. As a division leader in the American League, fans of the Cleveland Guardians are confident going into most games. Since the run differential was never greater than two runs, they were always in it with a chance to win.

Mashed Potato Man #FireTito @cavsfan_421 @CleGuardians Can’t win ‘em all… but should’ve won this since we face 3 aces and our ace was on the mound smh @CleGuardians Can’t win ‘em all… but should’ve won this since we face 3 aces and our ace was on the mound smh

The Guardians' usually potent offense was unable to get anything going on a consistent basis in this game.

The Seattle Mariners' victory over the Cleveland Guardians fanbase was a blow for fans all across Cleveland.

Cleveland Guardians loss to Seattle Mariners could be a precursor of things to come

Guardians v San Diego Padres

The Guardians are leading their division, but they have fewer overall wins than the Mariners. If the Guardians are unable to beat teams with similar talent levels, their postseason run won't last long.

October is when truly great teams get their opportunities to cement their legacies. As long as the Guardians hold onto their divisional lead, they will have the benefit of home-field advantage, but that may not be enough.

