"This team ain’t winning World Series"; "This offense is feeble" - Yankees fans in distress as team faces disappointing series loss against Braves

The New York Yankees lost 3-1 on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium. After also winning the series opener 8-1, the Braves successfully won the three-game series.

The Bronx Bombers' offense struggled, recording seven hits on 32 at-bats with one run, one RBI, no walks and nine strikeouts.

Fans were quite frustrated with the Yanks' loss and took to X/Twitter to share their reactions.

“This team ain’t winning a World Series this year,” a fan said.

“Yankees looked exposed against teams in their weight class. Figured out,” another fan said.

“This offense is feeble," another fan wrote.

Several other fans shared their reactions, with a couple seemingly sounding sarcastic after the loss.

“Great effort today boys!” a comment reads.

“Offense looked great today! Let’s try to score more runs next time!” another comment reads.

“Getting spanked at home again is embarrassing! Nobody seems too worried yet? They need to add a few players if they want to win!” someone wrote.

New York has now lost three consecutive series. Their pitching staff allowed three runs on six hits while striking out 12 in the finale against the Braves.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses team’s defeat to Braves

The New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes pitched seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out seven. Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes pitched the rest of the innings without allowing any runs to the Atlanta Braves.

Despite a solid performance from the pitchers, the offense struggled to score runs. The Yankees managed to score one run in the sixth inning on Anthony Volpe’s double that brought in Trent Grisham.

Discussing their defeat, New York manager Aaron Boone said (via MLB.com):

“Not that it’s ever easy, because it’s certainly not, but sometimes a little reminder of getting your lunch handed to you or getting popped in the mouth helps you over the long haul.”

“You keep that edge, keep that sharpness. It allows you to dig in on how a team attacks you and button those things up.”

Despite their recent struggles, the Yanks continue to maintain a strong record of 52 wins and 28 losses, leading the AL East. They are set to face the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field in their series opener.