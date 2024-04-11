"This team aint winning more than 80 games" - Astros fans downcast as Royals drubbing compound horrid start to 2024 season

The Houston Astros are a bit of an enigma this season. They started the season against the New York Yankees, who swept them at Minute Maid Park, and since then, Astros fans have gone restless. Despite boasting a competitive roster, the team seems to find ways to lose. At least that's what fans are thinking.

On Wednesday, the Astros dropped their second game of the series against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals won 11-2, improving to 8-4, while Houston slid to 4-9.

Fans on X couldn't keep their calm as they vented their frustration.

"Bagwell crane and dana brown made sure our window is closed. This team aint winning more than 80 games," one fan posted.

One fan is not buying manager Joe Espada's experiments and wants the former manager to return.

"Crane need to call @DustyBaker70 tonight. I’ve seen enough of NoManagment," another quipped.

Following the Royals' seven-run third inning, one fan had enough of watching the Astros skid.

"I bailed after the 4th," one fan wrote.

"Letting the Royals score 11 on you is like allowing 20 to other teams, good job!" another wrote.

Astros land another humiliating loss, drop to 4-9

After Wednesday's 11-2 loss against the Royals, the Astros are 4-9, placing them last in AL West. Even the Oakland Athletics (4-8) are above them; that's how bad the Astros have been this year.

The Astros offense could only muster two runs, thanks to RBIs from Yainer Diaz and Jose Abreu. However, it was the starting pitcher who cost them more. Spencer Arrighetti gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks. He pitched 3.0 innings and fanned only three hitters.

For the Royals, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was easily the best hitter. He started the seven-run third inning juggernaut with an RBI double and had a no doubter later in the innings. Overall, he had five RBIs on three hits and one walk.

Royals starter Seth Lugo hold his calm through six innings, only allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks. The Royals have won the first two games of the three-game series at home. The last game is on Thursday.

