"This team is so cooked" - Marlins fans frustrated with report that Eury Perez will undergo imaging due to elbow soreness

Earlier in the week, Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Perez was pulled after throwing 14 pitches due to discomfort caused by a broken fingernail. Now, it looks like it could be an even bigger setback.

It was reported on Saturday that Perez would undergo imaging in the next few days due to elbow soreness. He will meet with Dr. Keith Meister, a well-respected surgeon in the Arlington area, in the upcoming days.

Whenever you hear a pitcher experiencing elbow discomfort, you expect the worst. There is concern that Perez could miss a good amount of the season with this injury.

This was not what Marlins fans wanted to hear. Eury Perez was an exciting pitcher who broke onto the scene last year and was expected to be a big part of the rotation this season.

"This team is so cooked" one fan posted.

"Season's over it was nice while it lasted" another fan posted.

Losing Perez for a portion for a portion of the season could be devastating. The team is entering the new season with a handful of pitchers dealing with injuries.

The Marlins need Eury Perez in the rotation

Miami Marlins Eury Perez (Image via Getty)

Sandy Alcantara will miss the 2024 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Braxton Garrett is dealing with left shoulder soreness and will not be ready for Opening Day, while Edward Cabrera is also dealing with a shoulder issue. There is no telling when Cabrera could return.

Even if Perez can avoid surgery, he could still miss a large chunk of the season. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is dealing with an elbow issue that will not need surgery, but he will be out for the next month or two.

This pressures Jesus Luzardo to step up and operate as an ace. Last season, he started 32 games, compiling a 10-10 record with a 3.58 ERA over the course of 178.2 innings, a career-high.

A.J. Puk will also be somebody the team will try to rely on. Despite being successful as a high-leverage arm out of the bullpen, he will start the year in the starting rotation. The team has stretched him out this spring, and he has been impressive.

The timing of the Perez injury could not be worse. The season is right around the corner, and Miami does not have much time to review its options. Hopefully, Perez will only experience general soreness and not miss much time.

