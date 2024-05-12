"This team is so fun!" - Orioles fans ecstatic as Jordan Westburg walks it off in extras against the Diamondbacks

The Baltimore Orioles took on the Arizona Diamondbacks in an exciting game on Saturday. The O's got the better of the snakes in the first game and were looking to do the same in Game 2.

The game would end up going into extra innings, but Baltimore had enough to overtake Arizona. They won 5-4 in the 11th inning from a walk-off single off the bat of Jordan Westburg.

It took a lot for the O's to win this game. They were down a run in the fifth inning before tying up the game in the eighth. The victory improves Baltimore's record to 26-12 while the Dbacks drop to 18-22.

This was a fantastic come-from-behind win from the O's. It goes to show there is no quitting in this team until the final out is secured.

"This team is so fun!" - one fan posted.

"Westburg has one of the best approaches at the plate I've seen. Not trying to do to much. Let's Go O's!" - posted another fan.

"Great team win!" - posted another.

O's fans are fired up with the great team win on Saturday. Jordan Westburg has especially stepped up, hitting .301 with six home runs on the year.

"We had no business winning this game, this team is special" - said another fan.

"Is every Oriole simply clutch" - said another.

"O’s are on fire. Baltimore sports are just built different" - said another.

Fans feel good with the team they have right now. They are one of the best teams in the league right now and do not look to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Orioles have been exciting to watch this season

Baltimore Orioles - Colton Cowser (Image via USA Today)

The Orioles have been one of the most fun teams to watch this season. They have gotten it done offensively, defensively, and with their pitching staff.

The O's lead the league with 59 home runs. They have a sizable lead on the Los Angeles Dodgers who have 54 and the New York Yankees who have muscled out 52.

On the pitching side, the O's have a team ERA of 3.27. That ranks them sixth in the league, right behind the Seattle Mariners, who have one of the best rotations.

Baltimore looks strong, and they certainly have the talent to win the American League East once again.

