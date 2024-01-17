During the offseason, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said that the team would be aggressive during the offseason. However, they have made one major signing, bringing in Lucas Giolito.

Now, fans have grown restless with a little more than a month until we get to spring training. They are wondering what happened to going all-in during the offseason.

"Maybe that wasn’t the most artful way of saying what I wanted to say,” Werner said, “which is that we’re going to be pressing all levers to improve the team."

You cannot blame the fans who are outraged when they were expecting the team to be aggressive during the offseason. The fanbase is coming off two consecutive seasons where they have found themselves in last place in the American League East.

Boston certainly has tried to make some moves this offseason but to no avail. They reportedly tried to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto but lost out on him when he signed his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Just not the money lever. That lever is out of order" - one fan posted.

"This team is a joke" - another fan posted.

Red Sox fans do not agree that Tom Werner and the front office have "pressed all the levers" to try and improve the team. Adding Giolito fills a part of a hole, but the team has many others to fill.

Werner and the rest of the front office still have time to add difference-makers to the roster, but time is running out. Only a few big-time players, like Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman, remain without a home for the 2024 season.

Tom Werner and the Boston Red Sox hope a young international prospect can make up for a slow offseason

While Tom Werner and the Red Sox have not made much noise in free agency, they have reportedly agreed terms with an international prospect. The club picked up outfielder Vladimir Asencio, who will receive a one-million-dollar signing bonus. He is a 17-year-old who many teams in the league were trying to ink.

Asencio has no problems driving the ball to the opposite field and consistently makes hard contact. He is somebody that fans should be excited about, as many insiders believe he has the tools to stick in the big leagues.

One thing that is believed to set Asencio apart from the rest is his speed. It is not just on the basepaths. He also uses his speed to cover a ton of ground in the outfield. That speed also helps him take the extra base offensively, something Boston could use in their lineup.

