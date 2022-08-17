"This team is lifeless" "I am begging y’all to try and win a game - literally begging" - New York Yankees fans agitated after team loses their fifth straight series

The New York Yankees have lost yet another game; this time against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it is their fifth straight series loss. Once the best team in the MLB, the Yankees have had one of the worst records in the league over the last few weeks. As the team continues to struggle, they give every other American League East team an opportunity to pass them.

The Rays have now surpassed the Toronto Blue Jays and now hold second place in the AL East. The Yankees lead seemed unassailable for some time, but the team now looks beatable. A few months ago, it would seem impossible for the Yankees to be a wilcard team. It is a lot more plausible now.

This was a bad loss for a fanbase that has had a brutal past few weeks.

Brandon Hauff @bhauff_549 @Yankees This team is lifeless. Had chances tonight but blew it like they have lately. We need to get healthy and/or get the kids here so bad @Yankees This team is lifeless. Had chances tonight but blew it like they have lately. We need to get healthy and/or get the kids here so bad

The Yankees are talented across the board and even have a bonefide MVP candidate in Aaron Judge. It is hard to explain why this team is losing, and fans are desperate for a change.

After such an amazing start to the season, the New York Yankees have fallen back to Earth in remarkable fashion.

Even the most ardent fans can only take so much losing before frustrations begin to boil over.

Clifford Asness @CliffordAsness @Yankees Dumpster fire. How about all you guys yelling at us for being too negative? @Yankees Dumpster fire. How about all you guys yelling at us for being too negative?

The New York Yankees never expected to be in this situation. At one point in the season, they looked unbeatable. Now they look like yet another team that can't live up to expectations.

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees Definitely didn’t see this one coming another loss and only 1 run. This team has no urgency. They look like they don’t even wanna be out there it’s embarrassing. Yet this organization will do nothing and continue putting out these weak lineups and keep coming up with excuses. Smh @Yankees Definitely didn’t see this one coming another loss and only 1 run. This team has no urgency. They look like they don’t even wanna be out there it’s embarrassing. Yet this organization will do nothing and continue putting out these weak lineups and keep coming up with excuses. Smh

Marlen Pirela @MarlenPirela @Yankees Embarrassing… can’t believe we were comparing this team to the 98 Yankees @Yankees Embarrassing… can’t believe we were comparing this team to the 98 Yankees

With this year's trade deadline in the past, the only avenue the Yankees have towards improving their lineup is from their pool of prospects. At this point, the team may as well give them a shot.

Angel Rivera @Boricuakid06 @Yankees Please bring up some prospects to see if that sparks the team. Team keeps playing like this, Yankees will get eliminated the first series in the playoffs. Smh @Yankees Please bring up some prospects to see if that sparks the team. Team keeps playing like this, Yankees will get eliminated the first series in the playoffs. Smh

Injuries, notably to Giancarlo Stanton, have had a huge impact on the New York Yankees offense.

Steve Covino @stevecovino @Yankees 🗑 Feel bad for the pitching. Their team forgot how to hit. 🗑 Feel bad for the pitching. Their team forgot how to hit. @Yankees 🔥 🗑 Feel bad for the pitching. Their team forgot how to hit.

Watching the games is no longer a pleasure but a lesson in pain for many Yankees fans. The quality of the team is simply not enjoyable to watch right now. After only scoring one run in the last three games, it is hard to blame these fans.

The loss to the Tampa Bay Rays will hopefully be rock-bottom for the Yankees as they prepare for their postseason push.

New York Yankees will look to enter the playoffs with momentum

Aaron Judge needs to be a leader for the Yankees

The Yankees cannot afford to go into October playing the way they are currently playing. After losing five straight series', the team is desperate to improve.

Out of that desperation, they may find abilities that will serve them well. If they cannot, it will be yet another disappointing October.

