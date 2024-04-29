"This team looks really good when they have him playing third base" - MLB analyst on impact of Manny Machado's return to Padres lineup

For the Padres, getting Manny Machado back at third base is a top-level priority. Now, after a prolongued absence, it appears as though Machado will be back where he belongs.

Since August of last season, elbow injuries have relegated Machado to exclusive DH status. After undergoing tendon repair surgery in the offseason, the 31-year old remained as a DH for the first month of the 2024 season as well.

However, after being activated from the paternity list last Friday, Machado made his first appearance at third base of the season against the Phillies. Now, an MLB analyst has claimed that the star's assumption of his natural fielding role with have a positive impact for the Padres.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Manny Machado is settling back in at 3B for the @Padres following last year's elbow surgery. @jonmorosi highlights what having the 6x All-Star back at the hot corner will mean for San Diego moving forward" - MLB Network

On a recent appearance on MLB Network, analyst Jon Morosi profiled Manny Machado's return to third base, and the impact it will have for the San Diego Padres. According to Morosi the Padres "look really good when they have him playing third base."

Last year, the Padres affirmed their commitment to Machado by inking him to a deal that shattered the franchise record. Under the terms of his $350 million deal with the team, Machado is set to remain a Friar until 2033.

Expand Tweet

"Manny Machado is back and playing 3B tonight" - Al Scott

A two-time Gold Glover during his time with the Baltimore Orioles, Machado only made four errors in 105 games at third base last season. With the Padres now 4.5 games back of the top spot in the NL West, Manny Machado's return to the hot corner is indeed a significant development for the team.

New father Manny Machado ready to return to third

Last week, Machado's wife Yainee gave birth to a son, making Manny Machado a father for the first time. With his return to third base coinciding with the advent of fathehood, Machado is ready to get back into action, telling MLB.com:

“First off, I’m excited just to be back and to play -- and to play defense finally. It’s something that I’ve missed, for sure.”

With the Los Angeles Dodgers threatening to steal the division with their assortment of hot bats, Machado's return is a sign of hope for the Padres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback