"This team loves lying to their fans" - Yankees fans suspicious after Aaron Judge's absence from spring training hints injury cover-up

After mashing a record-setting number of home runs in 2022, Aaron Judge had high expectations upon him heading into the 2023 season.

In early June, when Judge was leading the league in home runs, things took a turn for the worst. After completing a highlight-reel catch against the Dodgers, Judge smashed through an outfield fence. While it was initially reported that he had injured his toe, it was subsequently revealed that Judge had torn a ligament, and was sidelined for two months.

The sequence of events irked Yankees fans, who felt as though their team was not being fortcoming about the 2022 MVP's condition. Now, with the Bronx Bombers in the midst of spring training, those insecurities seem to be surfacing once more.

"Aaron Judge, who isn't in either #Yankees lineup today, came out after two at-bats yesterday.Aaron Boone said yesterday it was planned: "I was just splitting it with [Trent] Grisham." Judge said: "[Boone] talked to me before BP. He kind of said, 'Hey, I need to catch you. I've got Grish behind you. You cool with two [at-bats]? I said, 'Man, what is it, March 10? I'm good with whatever you got" - Bryan Hoch

Ahead of the New York Yankees' split squad games on March 11, Judge was out of the lineup. According to analyst Bryan Hoch, skipper Aaron Boone passed over the captain in lieu of outfielder Trent Grisham. Predictably, Yankees fans are already raising the alarm bells.

The move comes after Aaron Judge struck out in his two at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. With the events of last season still fresh in the minds of fans, weariness about trusting Boone or the Yankees establishment is palpable.

In 2023, the Yankees gained a reputation for perceived dishonesty regarding injuries. Carlos Rodon, who nearly won the Cy Young as a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2022, ended up missing the first two months of the season, despite originally being classified as "day to day". Moreover, GM Brian Cashman provoked the ire of fans after it was revealed that pitcher Frankie Montas would miss the entire season on account of injuries that apparently existed at the time he was acquired by the Yankees.

Aaron Judge's season will be played under a microscope

While Boone maintains his decision to bench Judge for the split-squad games is purely strategic, fans overcoming past deceipt will not be an easy task. As such, Aaron Judge better prepare himself to play every game this season under intense scrutiny, fueled by a deep-seeded fear among fans of another injury cover-up.

