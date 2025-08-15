“This team has no pride!” - Mets podcaster goes off after Mets' disastrous 4-3 loss vs. Braves, raising postseason doubts 

The New York Mets are doing a complete 180 from what they did last season in the second half. Last season, the club went on a run in the second half to qualify for the postseason. Meanwhile, this season, the Mets are taking themselves out of postseason contention.On Thursday, they lost their second straight game to the Atlanta Braves, 4-3. This marked their 13th loss in the last 15 games, as they are now positioned in the final NL Wild Card spot with a lead of only 0.5 games over the Cincinnati Reds. Understandably, fans are getting frustrated, and one podcaster in particular went on a rant over the current state of the team. After another loss, Frank Fleming had some harsh words for the Mets (via Barstool Sports): &quot;This team has no pride, no energy, no heart, no guts, no grit, no grind, no goddamn anything! And then you keep playing that motherf**king Pink Pony Club! They don't want to win! Their slogan is ‘Refuse to win!’ Next year’s gonna be 179 losses! And they love to lose! They love to lose! You see that night, Denny? Not one minute of fight! Not one minute of fight! Not one minute of fight! No energy!&quot; Fleming was also skeptical of Juan Soto, who signed a whopping 15-year deal for $765 million in the offseason. Soto hasn't lived up to his usual high standards in Queens after a career year with the New York Yankees last season. &quot;They're sitting in the dugout like this one shuttle doesn’t give a f*ck! I hate this motherf**ker! I wish he stayed in the fucking Bronx! They wouldn’t give that sort of guy up!&quot; he added. &quot;Some of them are better, some have heart, some have energy! This is the worst team I have ever f**king seen! They just roll over and die! They roll over and die! They roll over and die! They don’t even try! They roll over and die!&quot; Factors leading to Mets' second-half breakdown Despite a massive $340 million payroll, the Mets are underperforming across the board. Their starting rotation has only thrown 227 innings since June 13, which is the lowest mark in MLB. Relievers are also collapsing in important games, particularly new acquisition Ryan Helsley, who has faltered in key moments. Even on offense, the Mets have been among the worst in baseball. They ranked at the bottom in wRC+ (62), OPS (.561), and batting average (.189). One particular for this could be Francisco Lindor, whose slash line has dramatically dropped from .284/.356/.498 to a meek .198/.262/.344 in the following 56 games since his return from a toe injury. The pressure is on them to deliver. It will be interesting to see if the Mets' downfall continues or if they come out swinging in the final two months of the season.