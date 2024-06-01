"This team's going to be really tough to beat" - Chris Gimenez picks Yankees as top contenders after near-perfect May

The New York Yankees have been outstanding in May. On Friday, they defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-2 at Oracle Park, became the first American League team to reach 40 wins this season and are the only team that hasn't lost a single series in May.

Out of 28 matchups, they lost only seven games and had the longest winning streak of seven games. Captain Aaron Judge, along with Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, and others, led their team’s successful campaign.

Former catcher Chris Gimenez picked the Yankees as the team to beat this year.

“We’re talking about the Bronx Bombers being back,” Gimenez said on MLB Network Radio. “This team really like unbeatable … Their lineup is deep and their pitching staff is arguably one of the best in Major League Baseball. This team’s going to be really tough to beat.”

On the show, the former Indians catcher spoke highly of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. Gimenez also mentioned Stanton’s high potential this year if managed to stay healthy and discussed Anthony Volpe’s adjustment to the team.

“When I think of those two together, I think of Juan Soto as being a potential 40 to 50 homer guy, in Yankee Stadium in particular. That is going to hit .320 to .350 (batting average), depending,” he added.

“Aaron Judge is a complete hitter with more power, 60 to 70 home run potential, [with a batting average of] .280 to .310, .315. … And then you add in Giancarlo Stanton, who’s the potential to hit like 90 home runs… Anthony Volpe, since the leadoff spot, he started to really figure that out.”

Judge has hit the most home runs (20), while Soto has the best batting average (.311), hits (70) and runs (42) on the team. Following them is Volpe, who recently entered the club’s elite list with 21 consecutive hits, which ended on Thursday.

Chris Gimenez praised the Yankees’ pitching department

The New York Yankees' pitchers have also been a key factor in the team's incredible May, with their pitching records currently leading the league.

The Yankees' rotation had a 16-game streak of holding the opposition under two runs, which ended when Carlos Rodon gave up three runs to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. However, the Yankees still won the game with a score of 8-3.

Chris Gimenez praised their bullpen for its significant contribution to the team's victories.

“Their starting rotation is fantastic. Their bullpen has been really good… I still feel very confident about the back end of that bullpen,” Gimenez said.

Following Friday's win, the Yankees are leading the series against the Giants. In the second game, they will aim for another series win in San Francisco tonight.

