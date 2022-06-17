"This team cannot be stopped" "Bronx Bomber express keeps on rolling!"- New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo blasts a walk-off home run to beat the Tampa Bay Rays, fans love it

The New York Yankees continue to dominate the American League, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 2-1 tonight.

Anthony Rizzo walked it off by blasting his 17th home run of the season in the ninth inning.

New York Yankees @Yankees Rizzo took a DNA test...



Turns out that was 100% his pitch. Rizzo took a DNA test...Turns out that was 100% his pitch. https://t.co/9tyIZkR6o1

"Rizzo took a DNA test... Turns out that was 100% his pitch."-@Yankees

The New York Yankees are now a league-best 47-16 and have won 14 straight games at Yankee Stadium, the most since the new stadium was built in 2009.

Clarke Schmidt got the start for the Yankees after tonight's scheduled starter. Luis Severino contracted COVID-19 and was forced to be placed on the 10-day IL. Schmidt went three innings, allowing zero earned runs.

One fan said it best, saying that the team cannot be stopped with walk-offs and their lethal offense.

Adam4443 @AdamMil19007802 @Yankees This team cannot be stopped with offensive power and walkoffs! @Yankees This team cannot be stopped with offensive power and walkoffs!

The Yankees, aka the "Bronx Bombers," kept on rolling with their seventh straight win.

Another fan stated that Rizzo is the Tampa Bay Rays' father.

Overall, the Yankees look to be the best team in baseball. Combined with timely hitting and excellent pitching, this team seems destined for a World Series title.

The New York Yankees trailed early but ended up sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees swept the Tampa Bay Rays and won their seventh straight game.

They trailed early in the game by a score of 1-0, but Anthony Rizzo tied things up in the sixth inning at 1-1 with an RBI single.

"Anthony Rizzo drives in DJ LeMahieu to TIE the game!"- Yes Network

The game remained at 1-1 until the ninth inning when Rizzo belted a walk-off home run to win it for the Yankees, improving their record to 47-16.

The New York Yankees have the most balanced offense in baseball and have had the best starter ERA in the American League.

The way things are going, the team may break their franchise record of 114 wins set in 1998. The 1998 team went on to win the World Series.

What's on tap?

The Yankees travel to Toronto to face off against the Blue Jays in another pivotal AL East series.

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Yankees. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA this season.

Montgomery will go up against Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling. Stripling comes into the game with a 3-1 record with a 3.14 ERA. Game time is set for 7:07 PM EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far