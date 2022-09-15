"This is what trash ownership does to a ball club" "They were eliminated when the season started" - MLB Twitter lambasts Cincinnati Reds' ownership as the team gets eliminated from playoff contention

Earlier this morning, the Cincinnati Reds were declared mathematically eliminated from playoff contention this season. The Reds currently have a record of 56-85 which is good enough for fourth place in the National League Central. Their main focus now will be for next year's team to continue their rebuild.

Going into this season, no one really expected much of anything from the Reds. Although they won 83 games last season, Cincinnati decided to let a lot of their squad go and rebuild. After going 3-22 to start of the season, the league knew by all accounts that they were unlikely to make the playoffs this season.

By the trade deadline, it was all but certain that the Cincinnati Reds were not going to reach the postseason. Due to this, they traded away the last of their established talent in Luis Castillo and Brandon Drury days before the deadline. They have officially bottomed out, but the future will be bright for this squad in the seasons to come.

Speaking of bright spots, one of the biggest ones for the Reds this season was in their bullpen. Alexis Diaz, Edwin's brother, was 6-2 with just a 1.80 ERA through 52 appearances this year. Diaz is just 25 years old, and potentially could be the Reds closer in the future if he keeps it up.

The Cincinnati Reds have gone through a lot of changes in the past 15 years. The first was being a perennial playoff team in early 2010s and then bottoming out in the middle of the decade. Then there was a small resurgance at the turn of this decade. However it was short lived. Throughout all of these teams one thing has remaned a constant - first baseman Joey Votto.

A look into Joey Votto's lifelong career with the Cincinnati Reds

Since 2007, Joey Votto has been a part of the Reds team, and he has established himself as one of the best first basemen of this generation. He has spent 16 seasons in the Reds uniform, earning himself six All-Star appearances in that span. Along with this, Votto also won a Gold Glove award in 2011 and the National League MVP back in 2010.

For his career, Joey Votto has a slashline of .297/.412/.513, totaling to a .926 OPS. He is often regarded as one of the most disciplined players at the plate, and it shows as he has led the league in walks five times. Also, Votto has 453 doubles, 342 home runs, and 1106 RBI's for his career.

It appears that next season will ultimately be Votto's last of his career. He has decided to play out his contract and will be in a Cincinnati Reds uniform for one final season.

