"This has to be the two funniest ways a player has ever gotten hurt" "Hitting rock bottom" - MLB fans roast Guardians' Zach Plesac for getting fired by his agency due to a string of self-inflicted injuries

Following a series of strange injuries, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac was let go by his agents, a rare occurrence in the MLB. Typically it is players firing their agents, not vice versa. However, CAA has apparently had enough of their clients' recent antics. CAA, the Creative Arts Agency, is one of the largest agencies in the world, representing hundreds of athletes.

Jon Heyman reported that the agency had let Plesac go via a tweet, as well as providing some of the reasons why.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman CAA has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac. That’s a rarity for any agency. Plesac injured himself in successive seasons by aggressively taking off his shirt and punching the mound. In 2020 he was sent home for violating Covid protocols. CAA has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac. That’s a rarity for any agency. Plesac injured himself in successive seasons by aggressively taking off his shirt and punching the mound. In 2020 he was sent home for violating Covid protocols.

Now, there is a lot to unpack in that report. The first of which has to be that he was injured while "aggressively taking off his shirt". It is quite bewildering and tough for MLB fans to simply gloss over.

It is hard to imagine how that happened. The next key point is his injury sustained punching a mound. Most people have never gotten into an argument with the mound, let alone throw a punch at it. In that sense, Plesac is a trailblazer.

While injuries are never funny and one of the worst parts of pro sports, fans couldn't help but be amused by these stories. If only one of them had happened, it's a freak accident. The fact that it seems to be a trend of some sort is enamoring.

Plesac has also struggled from the mound this season, which was likely going to lead to the team moving on from him. Now, with his injury issues well publicized, a trade will be even more difficult to facilitate. Plesac's 4.39 ERA is not going to help his case either.

MLB is known for providing magical moments throughout the season that are remembered forever. Fans think this may be one of those special moments, but not for the reason that we are accustomed to.

This is a day to forget for Zach Plesac, but the MLB has a long memory when it comes to things like this.

Zach Plesac's MLB future is mired in uncertainty

Zach Plesac is a four-year veteran of the MLB, but his place in the league next year is uncertain. At his best, he is a solid starting pitcher who is capable of stepping up to greatness occasionally. Thankfully for Plesac, starting pitchers are in high demand for teams in modern baseball.

Teams like the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies would love to add a solid rotational player like Plesac in the offseason.

