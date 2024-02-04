"Those were some of the greatest videos I’ve watched" - Shohei Ohtani finally shares his thoughts on Ashley Kelly's 'Ohtake17' campaign

Shohei Ohtani already created a buzz when he gifted a brand new Porsche to Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly's wife Ashley for her 'Ohtake17' videos that was part of a marketing campaign to get the Japanese phenom to play for the Dodgers. Ohtani finally broke his silence about the duo, speaking about the amusement the videos provided.

Joe Kelly and Ashley Kelly have become Dodgers royalty, as the couple, especially the latter, took to social media with a series of posts in an attempt to lure Shohei Ohtani to their team during his free agency. Ashley even went to the extent of renaming their son Kai, 'Shokai.'

She got a big return gift when a brand new Porsche arrived at her doorstep, specially delivered in person by the Japanese sensation himself. Speaking about the videos during the Dodgers Fest event, 'the Sho' called them a treat to watch.

“Those videos she made, those were some of the greatest videos I’ve watched, had a great laugh at it," Shohei said through his translator Ippei.

Shohei Ohtani also thanked Joe Kelly for giving up his jersey number

Before Shohei joined the Dodgers, pitcher Joe Kelly wore jersey number 17. When Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers was finalized, Kelly decided to give up the number and switched to 99. The Japanese phenom took note of the gesture, adding on to his comments about Ashley:

"Secondly, I feel your jersey number is really important to you especially if you are a baseball player. So, if he was willing to give that up for me, I feel I needed to be there."

These were one of the many things that Shohei Ohtani discussed in his first formal interaction with the Dodgers fans. The 29-year-old is expected to play for Los Angeles in Spring Training and continue his stronghold over the AL batting stats once the season begins. With a star-studded roster alongside Ohtani, the Dodgers are clear favourites to win the World Series this year.

