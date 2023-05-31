On May 16, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was ejected from the game after umpire crew chief James Hoye described the Dominican's hands as so sticky that "my fingers had a hard time coming off his palm.”

As per MLB rules, German was suspended for 10 games following the ruling. The league has a zero tolerance policy for any pitcher caught using any enhancive substance apart from rosin.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Domingo Germán will be suspended for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for violating the the prohibition on foreign substances Domingo Germán will be suspended for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for violating the the prohibition on foreign substances https://t.co/u5Y5Z4c96w

Although Domingo German was the first New York Yankees pitcher to be caught and suspended for using sticky substances, teammates of his have faced such accusations.

Bronx Bombers starters Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt have both faced allegations of using the sticky stuff. Schmidst was told to wash his hands during a start against the Cincinnati Reds on May 19, while several suspicious videos have emerged of Gerrit Cole.

In a recent interview with Chris Rose Sports, Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt agreed with host Chris Rose about New York's issue with foreign substances. Rose pointed out that "three of the four incidents have involved Yankees pitchers", referring to German, Cole, and Schmidt.

Chris Rose Sports @ChrisRoseSports Chris Bassitt on the current state of foreign substance rules in MLB:



"There's no clarity at all." Chris Bassitt on the current state of foreign substance rules in MLB:"There's no clarity at all." https://t.co/JMVoiFJy2u

Bassitt, 34, said that he himself has never used any sort of banned substance. The 6-foot-5 right hander did, however, acknowledge that there is a lack of clarity on the issue, specifically as to why German was suspended but Schmidt was merely asked to wash his hands.

The only other pitcher to be suspended for using foreign substances during the 2023 season is Max Scherzer. The New York Mets ace was tossed out of a start in late April after the umpire stated that the southpaw's hands were "the stickiest I had ever seen." Although Scherzer swore up and down that the stickiness was just sweat and rosin, the league still issued a 10-game suspension.

New York Yankees certainly have a foreign substance problem

With three out of their five active starters having become imbued in some sort of substance controversy, the Yankees are not doing themselves any favors. Although it is absolutely paramount to ensure that all players are observing the rules, it is also very important to ensure that the rules are clear, so that they can be enforced properly.

