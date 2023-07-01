Over the last decade, Mike Trout has established himself as one of the game's elite power hitters. With the Home Run Derby right around the corner, it seems only natural that the Los Angeles Angels slugger throws his hat in the ring to test himself against some of the game's best.

The All-Star Week will take place between July 7-11 in Seattle with the Home Run Derby set for July 10. The field will consist of eight participants.

So far, Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers have all committed. It is a scintillating lineup that promises to offer excitement, entertainment and plenty of power.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trout is yet to compete in a Home Run Derby but teased fans with the idea of joining this year:

"I don't know if I can say no to my kid, if he asks me to do the Home Run Derby," said Trout.

Trout was speaking on a recent episode of the "Foul Territory Podcast." He hinted that his kid's desire to see him compete could be a factor.

LTBU @LTBUpod ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️



(via Who else wants to see Mike Trout in the Home Run Derby?‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️(via @FoulTerritoryTV Who else wants to see Mike Trout in the Home Run Derby? 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️ (via @FoulTerritoryTV) https://t.co/QQDVstxmxz

"Who else wants to see Mike Trout in the Home Run Derby? (via @FoulTerritoryTV)" - LTBU

Other names that have been mentioned as possible participants include defending champion Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Giancarlo Stanton and Bryce Harper.

If Trout does decide to join the pool, it will be interesting to see if he can convince teammate Shohei Ohtani to come along for the ride. Ohtani competed last year but was eliminated in the first round by Soto.

Outfielder Mike Trout ranks 84th in the MLB all-time home runs list with 367

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field

Trout is certainly worthy of a place in the final eight based on his illustrious 13-year career in the majors.

MLB HR Videos @MLBHRVideos Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels (17)

Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels (17) https://t.co/RhY9sPRgO9

"Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels (17)" - MLB HR Videos

The 31-year-old has consistently put up big numbers year after year. Over 1,485 games, he has recorded 367 home runs. He currently ranks 84th in the all-time MLB rankings.

Part of the joy of the All-Star Week is seeing some of baseball's biggest names on display. Few names are bigger than three-time MVP Mike Trout. Let's hope that this year he gives the fans what they want.

Poll : 0 votes