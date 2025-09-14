Tigers avoid disaster as Tarik Skubal’s injury outlook brings relief, per MLB insider

The Detroit Tigers faced a major injury scare during Friday's game against the Miami Marlins after American League Cy Young hopeful Tarik Skubal exited the mound early.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner, held his left side during the fourth inning a d called for manager A.J. Hinch. He was evaluated by Hinch and trainer before being taken off the mound.

While Tigers fans held their breath on a potential injury to the All-Star ace, MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that Skubal didn't sustain any major issue with the scans coming out negative.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Tarik Skubal’s imaging came back clean and he plans on making his next scheduled start, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Skubal was optimistic after leaving last night’s game with discomfort in his side, and his optimism was well-founded as Detroit tries to capture AL home field.

According to Passan, Skubal is expected to recover in time for his next scheduled start. Hinch also confirmed that his ace has avoided any major injury.

"The scan came back clean, so obviously that's great for us and great for him,” Hinch said. “Now we'll work towards his work week.”

Skubalmis reportedly suffering from rib cage tightness and the team are not taking any risks on his fitness with postseason looming.

“All of that was consistent with what he was saying (Friday),” Hinch said. “So it matched the physical evaluation to go along with the medical evaluation today.”

Tarik Skubal to be evaluated before scheduled start against Guardians

Tarik Skubal's start on Sunday was pushed back to manage his workload and the Tigers ace is expected to start against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on Thursday.

However, manager A.J. Hinch is not confirming anything for Skubal before he starts throwing again.

“We're just gonna go day by day and make the best decisions we can,” Hinch said. “I don't have any more info until he does more.”

Hinch said the team will evaluate Skubal's issue when he resumes throwing on Monday. The Tigers manager expressed happiness on his pitcher avoiding a major injury.

“Obviously, I’m happy,” Hinch said. “We got a lot of work to do to, you know, to get him through this soreness. I don't like him having any soreness whatsoever, any of our guys, but clearly we were all waiting for the scan and the evaluation, and to have positive news is a good step forward.”

Skubal was erratic in his start on Friday conceding four runs on two homers before his exit. The Tigers lost the series opener 8-2 and followed it with a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

