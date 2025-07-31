Tigers' new pitcher Chris Paddack takes shots at old team Twins after abrupt deadline trade

Chris Paddack didn't hold back when discussing his abrupt deadline trade to the Detroit Tigers; he made it clear that he sees a major upgrade in both environment and expectations.The 29-year-old right-hander, who was dealt from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, made pointed comments comparing the Tigers' setup to what he experienced with his former team.After making his debut for the Tigers on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, which they won 7-2, Paddack threw shade at his former team.&quot;My life got twisted upside down in a matter of 24 hours,&quot; Paddack said. &quot;I've been traded before, but never at the deadline. It's going to take some getting used to. Everybody has been awesome so far.&quot;These facilities here, all the coaching staff, nutritionists, the kitchen, it's amazing what they have compared to what we had over at the Twins. I'm just trying to put my head down and contribute and win some ballgames any way I can. It was a good one to get that first one out of the way,&quot; he added.The Tigers acquired Paddack along with right-hander Randy Dobnak in a trade that sent minor league catcher Enrique Jimenez to the Twins. The move came just hours after Detroit placed starter Reese Olson on the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder strain.With his new team, Chris Paddack is expected to help anchor a rotation that already includes All-Star Tarik Skubal, the favorite to win the 2025 American League Cy Young Award.Tigers insider makes feelings known on Chris Paddack tradeCody Stavenhagen, Tigers staff writer for The Athletic, shared his evaluation of the Chris Paddack trade. He acknowledged the Tigers' urgent need for a starting pitcher following Reese Olson’s injury.However, he made it clear that the acquisition of Paddack didn't initially inspire extra confidence. He questioned both the logic behind the deal and Paddack's fit in Detroit's pitching philosophy. The insider shared his thoughts on Wednesday's episode of &quot;Tiger Territory.&quot;&quot;He's a flyball pitcher,&quot; Stavenhagen said [Timestamp 1:02]. &quot;They mostly tend to like groundball pitchers. Last real flyball pitcher they got was Kenta Maeda. Didn't go so well. Like, why are they getting this guy? Like, I was pretty prepared to pan this trade.&quot;The insider's displeasure was due to the fact that the Tigers hadn't disclosed Olson's injury. With them putting Olson on the injured list, Stavenhagen admitted the trade made some sense.&quot;So I still don't know exactly how I feel about this deal. He has a 4.49 career ERA, 4.95 ERA this year,&quot; Stavenhagen said. &quot;I mean, he's also had Tommy John twice. We say he's an innings eater. He's never thrown more than 140 innings in a season.&quot;So, look, I've seen a lot of different grades out there. I think I’m going to put this as a C because they did need just a body,&quot; he added.It remains to be seen how Chris Paddack helps the Tigers in the long run. He certainly impressed on his debut, giving away just a solo run in six innings against the Diamondbacks.