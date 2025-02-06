Tigers rising star Justyn-Henry Malloy reacts to collab with Under Armour

Detroit Tigers 3B/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy stopped by the Under Armour Waterfront headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday for a collaboration with the famous sporting brand. Malloy has a longstanding deal with the brand that he signed last year after impressing in the MLB. His girlfriend Waleiny accompanied him to the headquarters.

Malloy shared images from his trip to the Under Armour Waterfront headquarters on Instagram.

"The best out there!! @underarmour 🔥🔥" he captioned one story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a day in Baltimore!! 🖤 " he wrote in another.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Besides meeting with various executives at the headquarters, Malloy also signed the player's wall which has the autographs of all the players and celebrities who visited the premises in the past.

Trending

Justyn-Henry Malloy played collegiate baseball with the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before the Braves identified his talents and selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB draft.

He was traded to the Tigers during the 2022 offseason and quickly moved up the pecking order, impressing with his performances in the minor leagues. Malloy was promoted to the 40-man roster on June 3, 2024, and registered his first big league hit, a towering home run, against the Rangers on June 5.

Malloy played all seven games in the postseason for the Tigers as they came close to defeating the Guardians and reaching the ALCS. He finished the season with a .203 batting average, eight home runs, 21 RBIs, and .657 OPS.

Justyn-Henry Malloy attended a Detroit Pistons game with his girlfriend in January

Justyn-Henry Malloy and his girlfriend Waleiny attended a Detroit Pistons NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on January 16. The Pistons took on the Pacers and eventually lost 100-111.

Malloy and Waleiny enjoyed the action from courtside seats and the 3B was also introduced inside the arena via the big screen. The Detroit Tigers shared images of Malloy from the night on Instagram.

"J-Hen in the D 💪 " they captioned the post.

Malloy would be looking to build on his performances from the previous season for the Detroit faithful in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback