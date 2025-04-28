Tigers top prospect Max Clark discloses his "good luck charm"

One of the most touted prospects in the Detroit Tigers' farm system is top hope Max Clark. The 20-year-old right fielder is currently enjoying a strong season with High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps.
A constant source of support for Clark off the field is his partner, Kayli Farmer, who is often spotted at the ballpark whenever her boyfriend is on the diamond.
Farmer was once again cheering for Clark at the ballpark on Monday, this time in a road game, as the Whitecaps took on the Dayton Dragons at the Day Air Ballpark. Shortly after the game came to an end, Kayli Farmer took to Instagram to share a series of snaps alongside Max Clark.
"feels just right," Kayli Farmer captioned her Instagram post.
Commenting on the post, Clark also reciprocated with loving energy, adorably crediting his partner for bringing him plenty of good fortune on the field.
"good luck charm," Clark commented.
The events on the field would also have made for pleasant watching for Kayli Farmer and others of a Whitecaps persuasion. The Tigers' affiliate team managed to win 9-3, courtesy of a six-run rally in the eighth inning to blow a 3-3 ballgame wide open.
Max Clark and Kayli Farmer announced their engagement in October 2023
Not much is known about how Max Clark and Kayli Farmer first met. However, looking at their respective social media feeds, it appears the pair has been together for about five years, as of this writing.
After about three years of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement in October of 2023.
Shortly after getting down on one knee to pop the big question, Max Clark took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps to Instagram, announcing his engagement to Kayli Farmer.
"my forever person 💍," Clark captioned his Instagram post.
Per sources, the pair also share a keen enthusiasm for sport and athletics. Just like Clark, who has played baseball pretty much all his life, Kayli Farmer played soccer at a high level in the past, having represented FC Pride, a women's soccer team based in Lawrence, Indiana.