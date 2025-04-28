Tigers top prospect Max Clark discloses his "good luck charm"

One of the most touted prospects in the Detroit Tigers' farm system is top hope Max Clark. The 20-year-old right fielder is currently enjoying a strong season with High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Ad

A constant source of support for Clark off the field is his partner, Kayli Farmer, who is often spotted at the ballpark whenever her boyfriend is on the diamond.

Farmer was once again cheering for Clark at the ballpark on Monday, this time in a road game, as the Whitecaps took on the Dayton Dragons at the Day Air Ballpark. Shortly after the game came to an end, Kayli Farmer took to Instagram to share a series of snaps alongside Max Clark.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"feels just right," Kayli Farmer captioned her Instagram post.

Ad

Commenting on the post, Clark also reciprocated with loving energy, adorably crediting his partner for bringing him plenty of good fortune on the field.

"good luck charm," Clark commented.

Screenshot of Clark's comments on Kayli Farmer's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@kaylifarmer_)

The events on the field would also have made for pleasant watching for Kayli Farmer and others of a Whitecaps persuasion. The Tigers' affiliate team managed to win 9-3, courtesy of a six-run rally in the eighth inning to blow a 3-3 ballgame wide open.

Ad

Max Clark and Kayli Farmer announced their engagement in October 2023

Not much is known about how Max Clark and Kayli Farmer first met. However, looking at their respective social media feeds, it appears the pair has been together for about five years, as of this writing.

After about three years of dating, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement in October of 2023.

Ad

Shortly after getting down on one knee to pop the big question, Max Clark took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps to Instagram, announcing his engagement to Kayli Farmer.

"my forever person 💍," Clark captioned his Instagram post.

Per sources, the pair also share a keen enthusiasm for sport and athletics. Just like Clark, who has played baseball pretty much all his life, Kayli Farmer played soccer at a high level in the past, having represented FC Pride, a women's soccer team based in Lawrence, Indiana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More