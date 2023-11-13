Tim Anderson Free Agency: Former All-Star shortstop heavily linked to Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly interested in landing free-agent shortstop Tim Anderson. The 30-year-old will be looking to bounce back from a horrific 2023 campaign, which could result in the Angels landing the talented shortstop for a bargain price.

Last season, Tim Anderson delivered the worst season of his career, which led to the Chicago White Sox declining his $14 million contract. It was unsurprising that the White Sox opted to move on from the infielder given the fact that they traded away several veterans at the trade deadline last season.

"The #Angels are expressing "strong interest" in free-agent INF Tim Anderson per @BNightengale Nightengale notes that LAA could potentially be looking at Anderson as a second baseman."

Now, Anderson may not only likely need to take a pay cut but also many experts are expecting the former All-Star to look into changing his defensive position. According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Angels are showing "strong interest" in securing the infielder for next season, however, there is speculation that he could move from shortstop to second base.

Anderson is still in the prime of his career, which makes his dreadful 2023 season all the more puzzling. However, given his track record and age, he is worth a gamble for the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, Anderson finished with a .245 batting average, one home run, and 25 RBIs.

Even though he is coming off the worst season of his career, the fact that the Los Angeles Angels may be without Shohei Ohtani, they will need to retool their offense. On a one-year, "prove it" deal, the Angels could do worse to rebuild their depleted roster.

Tim Anderson is one of many free agents who have been linked to the Angels

It's going to be an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Angels, who will not only enter the 2024 season with a new manager, but it could be a new roster altogether.

After making several trades at last season's deadline, the Halos had a mass exodus of players, releasing veterans such as Lucas Giolito and Hunter Renfroe. Now, with Shohei Ohtani possibly moving on as well, there will be several openings in the roster.

"The Angels are Reportedly in the Hunt for Former Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner... An OC Reunion?"

Tim Anderson is not the only free agent linked to the Angels with names such as Cody Bellinger, Sonny Gray, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all being mentioned in rumors. While they will all be targets for many teams across the MLB, the Angels could enter the race for many notable stars.

