Tim Anderson Free Agency: NL East team offers contract to 2-time All-Star, per report

In a twist of fate, the Miami Marlins have reportedly extended a contract offer to former Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The 30-year-old infielder entered free agency in November when the White Sox declined his $14 million club option, marking the end of an eight-year stint in Chicago.

Anderson, a two-time All-Star and former batting champion, has been a staple of the White Sox franchise, establishing himself as the face of the team alongside Jose Abreu. However, his 2023 season saw a decline in performance, attributed in part to a sprained left knee that sidelined him for three weeks in April.

The shortstop struggled to a 60 OPS+, posting a .245/.286/.296 slash line with just one home run in 2023. Defensive metrics also highlighted challenges, with Tim Anderson accumulating a -0.9 defensive WAR and a -1 in outs above average.

Despite these struggles, his career achievements and potential for a rebound make him an enticing option for teams seeking middle infield help.

Marlins have been searching for a shortstop all offseason

The Miami Marlins, who have been actively searching for a shortstop throughout the offseason, have now thrown their hat into the ring for Anderson. The timing of the offer is noteworthy, adding an element of intrigue to the ongoing MLB free-agency discussions.

Tim Anderson could provide much-needed help at shortstop for the Miami Marlins.

Given Anderson’s willingness to adapt positions, there is speculation about potential defensive realignment within the Marlins’ roster. With Jake Burger at third base, Luis Arraez at second and Josh Bell at first, Miami already faces defensive challenges.

Anderson’s past openness to play second base after the 2023 MLB season, adds flexibility to his potential role with the Marlins.

As the Marlins navigate their offseason strategy, the reported offer to Anderson also raises questions about the team’s spending capacity. The Marlins have been notably cautious in the free agent market so far, focusing on minor-league deals and modest trades.

Whether they can strike a deal with Anderson remains to be seen, but the potential addition of the two-time All-Star adds a layer of excitement to the Marlins’ roster narrative.

