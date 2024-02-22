Tim Anderson Free Agency Update: Marlins see off interest from two teams to sign star shortstop on a one-year, $5.5 million deal

Just before Spring Training begins, the Tim Anderson sweepstakes have officially ended. The former All-Star has finally found a new home for the 2024 season, and it's with the Miami Marlins, a team who is on the rise and made the playoffs last season.

Tim Anderson had a tough go at the end of last year, but he is looking to bounce back on a team with much higher expectations. Anderson was once considered one of the best shortstops in the game, and he'll look to prove that once again on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN initially reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"News: Shortstop Tim Anderson and the Miami Marlins are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN."

Anderson's tenure with the Chicago White Sox came to an end, but they were previously the only team he had played for during his MLB career. MLB reporter Russell Dorsey clarified that he would be making $5.5 million and added that there were two teams showing interest.

The Marlins won the sweepstakes, but the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels had been showing interest in the former batting champion all offseason. They even considered making a move at the 2023 trade deadline.

Tim Anderson takes his talents to South Beach with the Marlins

Tim Anderson is a two-time All-Star with a Silver Slugger award under his belt, but he had a very tough season in 2023. He hit just .245 and had an abysmal 60 OPS+. He was so bad that he was -2.0 bWAR for the year, one of the worst players in baseball.

Tim Anderson has signed with the Marlins

The Marlins have had a lot of success bringing in high batting average infielders who've won the batting title. Luis Arraez won the title again for them and was an excellent player, flirting with a .400 batting average for the first half of the season. They will look to revitalize Anderson's career and use him as a way to get even further in the playoffs in 2024.

