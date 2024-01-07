Tim Anderson Rumors: Insider lists 3 teams among many 'connected' to free agent shortstop 

Despite a down year and other challenges, Tim Anderson has garnered interest from at least three clubs in the MLB who are willing to acquire the services of the former Chicago White Sox shortstop.

Having had his $14 million contract option for the final year rejected by the White Sox, Anderson is entering free agency for the first time in his career. As an alternative, they paid $1 million to buy him out following a terrible season at the plate. The slugger had the lowest WRC+ of all qualified hitters, with 60, slashing .245/.286/.296 across 524 plate appearances.

For his performance on the field and irrational behavior, including a heated brawl with Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, Anderson was blamed as one of the primary reasons for the White Sox's horrible 61-101 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, as per Mark Feinsand, his free agency has garnered interest from the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Angels and the Miami Marlins.

Where does Tim Anderson fit in with the Giants, Angels or Marlins?

All three teams can use Tim Anderson's abilities from a varied strategic lens. The San Francisco Giants can add the 30-year-old to increase their depth charts. New manager Bob Melvin has already indicated that the club will be looking to give top prospect Marco Luciano the nod at shortstop on Opening Day. With sporadic appearances in the infield, Anderson can get back his form.

As for the Halos, the team is on a big rebuild after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers. The LA Angels need credible at-bats to support Mike Trout, and with no major free agent looking to sign with them, they are well-suited to sign Anderson for a short-term deal.

However, the best destination for Tim Anderson seems to be on the East Coast as the Miami Marlins are looking to sign a contact hitter that complements their star Luis Arraez at the top of the lineup. A one-year contract will be best for both the player and the club.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.