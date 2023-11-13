The Los Angeles Angels are interested in signing Tim Anderson after the Chicago White Sox refused to take his contract option. However, Angels fans are skeptical, as they already have plenty of infielders waiting in the ranks.

Anderson is headed into free agency for the first time in his career after the White Sox refused his $14 million contract option for the final year. They instead bought him out for $1 million after a disastrous season at the plate. The slugger slashed .245/.286/.296 over 524 PA, recording the lowest WRC+ for all qualified hitters with 60.

It was a huge departure from his previous four seasons at the club, as he became the face of the franchise with a healthy slash line of .318/.347/.474, two All-Star appearances and a Silver Slugger award. Anderson was a strong defensive player, taking the shortstop position in most games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into free agency, the 30-year-old might come back to form with a change in environment and clubhouse. The Angels may look to offer him only a one-year contract, as it will go well as per their short-term goals or idea to rebuild. They could also use Anderson as a possible trade option in July if things don't go well.

Angels fans, though, reckon that the signing would be a waste of time for both parties. They took to X, fomerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. One tweeted:

"that would make absolutely no sense"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Where does Tim Anderson fit in the Los Angeles Angels' setup?

Tim Anderson recently spoke about his desire to transition into the second base position after playing all his career as a shorstop.

However, the Angels seem to have the keystone covered with players Brandon Drury and Luis Rengifo. In the shortstop position, Zach Neto is supposed to start after a strong 2023 season.

Despite the options in infield, Shohei Ohtani's imminent departure might necessitate the Angels requiring a new DH and extra at-bat, where Tim Anderson could fit well.