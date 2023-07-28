Tim Anderson Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for White Sox slugger before deadline

With the MLB trade deadline soon approaching, the Miami Marlins have emerged as contenders for Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

The Marlins are reportedly interested in acquiring the slugger to add firepower as their shortstops continue to perform below par. Anderson is a proven slugger and could be a great acquisition for the Marlins.

Anderson was selected by the White Sox in the 2013 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. Ahead of the 2017 season, he signed a six-year, $25 million contract with the White Sox and exercised his option to extend it ahead of this season.

However, as we reach the trade deadline day, Anderson has received interest from several clubs, with the frontrunners being the Chicago outfit.

The Marlins have used a combination of Joey Wendle, Jon Berti, Garrett Hampson and Jacob Amaya at shortstop this year, with none of them being able to cement the place after several subpar displays.

Anderson may have had a slow start to the season, but he has picked up his game after the All-Star break, hitting .378/.440/.422 with five RBIs in 11 games.

Moreover, he is an established slugger who won the AL batting champion in 2019 as well as the Silver Slugger award in 2020. He could be a potentially huge signing for the postseason.

What are the other potential landing spots for White Sox SS Tim Anderson?

The Chicago White Sox have clearly been one of the selling teams ahead of this year's MLB trade deadline day.

With Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez already on their way to the Los Angeles Angels, Tim Anderson looks like the next player who could be offloaded. With a strong interest coming from the Miami Marlins, it seems likely that he will be attracted by the chance to contend for a playoff spot with them.

The other big contender who had been rumored to be interested are the LA Dodgers, while the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants were also possible alternatives.