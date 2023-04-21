Tim Anderson Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for White Sox star to taste post season success away from Chicago

One of the most exciting players in the MLB, Chicago White Sox superstar Tim Anderson has been electric when on the field. But remaining on the field has been the biggest challenge of his career, as the talented shortstop's injury track record continues to grow.

Anderson exited a matchup against the Minnesota Twins earlier this season with soreness in his left knee. After further testing, it was revealed that Anderson suffered a sprained left knee, with the team also announcing that the superstar shortstop will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks. However, it could be longer if he suffers any setbacks.

nwi.com @nwi The White Sox will be without the spark at the top of their lineup for an estimated two to four weeks after placing Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list nwitimes.com/sports/profess… The White Sox will be without the spark at the top of their lineup for an estimated two to four weeks after placing Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list nwitimes.com/sports/profess…

Anderson's injury is just another of several setbacks to the Chicago White Sox season, as Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have both missed time this season. This has led MLB fans to speculate on Tim Anderson's future with the club.

The White Sox have Anderson under team control until the end of the 2024 season thanks to a very affordable team option for next season. However, the front office may elect to retool their roster by moving on from the 29-year-old shortstop. Here are three top landing spots for the two-time All-Star if the team decides to shake up the team.

The Los Angeles Dodgers may be intrigued by Anderson's talent and affordable contract

After the departure of Trea Turner in free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers were set to enter the 2023 season with Gavin Lux manning the shortstop position. However, following a devastating knee injury during a spring training game, the Dodgers lost Lux for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Now, with the likes of Miguel Rojas playing shortstop, the Los Angeles Dodgers may be motivated to make a blockbuster move to land Anderson from the White Sox. Given the Dodgers' plethora of prospects, the trade would make sense for both teams.

"Tim Anderson to the Dodgers will be inevitable, the white sux are going nowhere" - @DoyersDave

The Los Angeles Angels should aggressively move for Tim Anderson

While this may be more wishful thinking than the most likely scenario for an Anderson trade, the Los Angeles Angels would be foolish not to pursue the shortstop. With David Fletcher was outrighted by the Angels, the team has Zach Neto, Gio Urshela, and Luis Rengifo as the top shortstops on the depth chart.

Anderson would be an instant upgrade at the position. He will certainly help the Angels win more games this season as they look to convince Shohei Ohtani to remain with the club. It's a make-or-break season for the Angels, and they cannot afford to leave any stones unturned.

"Tim Anderson is exactly who the Angels need at SS. Chicago will love Jose Suarez and Jo Adell" - @AngelsNation17

The Arizona Diamondbacks are surprising playoff contenders

One of the feel-good stories of the season has been the emergence of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's early in the season but the Diamondbacks find themselves atop the National League West with an 11-9 record. The team is primed for a bright future thanks to its talented young core, however, if the front office wants to get aggressive, Tim Anderson could be a shortstop upgrade.

The team has Geraldo Perdomo and Nick Ahmed playing shortstop, and while they are a fine duo, Anderson is clearly an upgrade on both players. It would be a surprising move, however, it could be a massive one for the up-and-coming Diamondbacks.

