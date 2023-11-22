Of all the situations that Tim Anderson expected to be in the 2023 offseason, free agency was not one of them. However, according to a recent interview, the former White Sox shortstop is viewing it as an opportunity.

On November 4, the Chicago White Sox declined Anderson's option, making him a free agency. For a man who was the AL batting leader just three short seasons ago, the move represents a significant fall from grace.

In a recent interview with MLB Network's Hot Stove, Anderson claimed that being thrust into free agency represents an opportunity rather than an obstacle, claiming that he now gets to "start a new lane and start fresh".

""We get to create a new lane and start fresh..." @Tim Anderson7reflects on his time with the White Sox and details what he's prioritizing during his free agency search." - MLB Network

2023 was not a good year for Tim Anderson. Playing in the final season of his seven-year, $37.5 million commitment to the Chicago White Sox, the Alabama native hit .245/.286/.296 with 25 RBIs and just a single home run in 123 games. For a player who has hit .300 every season since 2018, the numbers marked a staggering decline.

While the reasons may be varied, some off-field issues certainly did not help Tim Anderson. 2023 saw the 30-year-old run into some infidelity issues. To add to Anderson's woes, he was the victim of a highlight-reel punch delivered by Cleveland Guardians' third baseman Jose Ramirez in August.

While his days playing on the South Side may be over, his career is not. Several teams, including the Miami Marlins and LA Angels, are rumored to be interested in Anderson. However, it is unclear whether he will be able to count on multi-year offers from the brand he played under in Chicago.

Tim Anderson's attitude is part of the package

Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Anderson has been at the forefront of changing the unwritten rules of the game. Flashy and proud, showing off after home runs or fielding plays has been a fixture of Anderson's game since the beginning, and has made him plenty of enemies.

With that in mind, Anderson brings a passion and energy to the game that many teams would undoubtedly be interested in. As for his eventual new home, only time will tell.

