"Time to pick out some cute fits" - Olivia Dunne gets boyfriend Paul Skenes' game ready with jersey selection ahead of baseball season

LSU gymnast and social media sensation, Olivia Dunne, caused a social media frenzy with a recent clip showcasing her playful involvement in Pirates' top prospect, Paul Skenes’ baseball preparations.

In a video shared on TikTok, Dunne posted herself picking out Skenes’ uniform as she got ready for Opening Day. The clip, which features the song "Murder on the Dancefloor," begins with Dunne picking up her outfit as she picks both Pirates jerseys and a baseball glove.

"Time to pick out some cute fits." - Posted Dunne after choosing a Pittsburgh Pirates uniform.

"When someone says it’s officially baseball season." - Captioned Dunne.

The viral clip captured the attention of fans and followers, shedding light on Dunne and Skenes’ relationship while both of their jobs are in the spotlight. Olivia Dunne, known for her gymnastics skills and vibrant personality, added a touch of excitement to the baseball season by getting involved in game-day preparations.

Paul Skenes has lived up to expectations in Spring Training and Triple-A.

Skenes, a great athlete and highly regarded pitching prospect, has been making waves in baseball with his impressive mound outings. Despite beginning the 2024 season in Triple-A Indianapolis, he demonstrated his dominance and fan recognition during spring training.

Paul Skenes demonstrated his pitching skills during spring training and his Triple-A debut on Opening Day by striking out five batters and throwing 29 strikes out of 46 pitches.

In his most recent start, Skenes struck out five hitters over three perfect innings, including four pitches that went over 100mph. Despite his great performance, Michael Trautwein’s solo home run in the ninth inning gave his rival, the Louisville Bats, a walk-off win.

Skenes showed off his strength with a fastball that hit 101.2 miles per hour. He also threw 29 strikes out of 46 pitches. His fastball speed and ability to make batters swing and miss underscore his potential as a future Major League Baseball star.

As Skenes continues to work his way up to the Major Leagues, Dunne’s fun involvement in his baseball career gives their relationship a more personal touch and shows their shared support. Her latest video shows their bond as they continue to passionately pursue their individual sports careers.

Paul Skenes has a bright future in the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Olivia Dunne keeps amusing fans and followers on the floor and her social media. Fans are excited to see how they both mature in their careers and their relationship.

