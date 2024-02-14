“Time really does fly” - Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn shares adorable uncle-niece bond in throwback snap

Corey Seager has enjoyed his offseason after helping the Texas Rangers win their first-ever World Series title. He has spent the winter with his wife, Madisyn, and their two dogs, Hazel and Harlow.

Outside of being one of the best shortstops in the game, Seager is also a proud uncle. He can be seen giving his niece, Audrey, a ride on his shoulders in a throwback Madisyn shared on her Instagram.

"Baby Hazel and baby Audrey. Time really does fly" said Madisyn.

Audrey is the daughter of former MLB third baseman Kyle Seager. Kyle also has another daughter named Emelyn and a son named Crue.

Kyle enjoyed an 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners and retired at the end of the 2021 season. During his career, he became an All-Star during the 2014 season and won a Gold Glove Award. The Seager kids are in good hands, from their father to their uncle.

Corey Seager is looking to return after sports hernia surgery quickly

Corey Seager underwent a sports hernia surgery about two weeks ago. He suffered the injury during the 2023 postseason but played through the pain. He was hoping rest would fix the issue, but it did not. Getting surgery so late into the offseason has put his opening-day availability at risk.

Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith could see some time at shortstop if Seager is not ready to go for Opening Day. Both are more than capable of holding down the position while Seager rehabs.

Duran played in 122 games, hitting .276/.324/.443 with a career-high 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. Smith played in 90 games for Texas last season, hitting .185/.304/.328 with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

While they are plenty capable, there is no denying the Rangers' lineup is better with Seager in it. Seager finished the season 10 points shy of tying his career-high .337 average he had in his rookie season with the Dodgers.

All eyes will be on the Rangers this season as they look to repeat as World Series champions. The last team to do this was the New York Yankees, who did it three times from 1998 to 2000.

Texas has the talent to repeat, but they will have some fierce competition. The Dodgers and the Braves had a fantastic offseason, adding to their already talented rosters.

