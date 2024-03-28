"Time to shave buddy" - Yankees fans troll Jon Berti as new acquisition rocks beard in team's introductory photo

There has been plenty of talk about the lack of infield depth on the New York Yankees roster. Well, the team addressed those concerns by acquiring veteran speedster Jon Berti in a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.

As part of the deal, the Bronx Bombers sent catcher Ben Rortvedt to Tampa Bay and outfield prospect John Cruz to the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the New York Yankees landed the versatile Jon Berti. Given the current injury to DJ LeMahieu, Berti is viewed as a third-base replacement until he returns to the lineup.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although many New York fans are excited about the acquisition of Berti, they could not help but poke fun at him once the team shared a photo of him. In an introductory photo that the club shared, Berti is seen rocking a full beard, something that is not allowed on the team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even though some believe that the New York Yankees' policy may be too much at times, they have pointed out to Jon Berti that his thick beard needs to go. Many of these fans have said that it's time to shave and that he was handed a razor and shaving cream the moment that he signed the contract.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

These fans have even poked fun at the team for posting a picture of Berti with a full beard, replying with their own photoshopped versions of the post. These playful photoshopped pictures are not only enjoyable but they also show the excitement that the fans feel for the Berti trade.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees are excited over the versatility that Jon Berti brings to the squad

Not only is Jon Berti known for his incredible base-stealing skills, but he is also a versatile defender who should carve out an important role with the team. Once DJ LeMahieu returns from his foot injury, he is expected to resume his role at third base, but that shouldn't keep Berti off of the field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The former Miami Marlins speedster was an effective utilityman for the club, appearing all over the field on defense. Berti can not only play all over the infield but also has experience in the outfield, which makes him an important depth addition to the team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.