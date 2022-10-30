After his playoff rut this season, Jose Altuve finally had a game to be proud of. The All-Star second baseman finished off Game 2 by going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. His offense helped set the momentum for the Astros as they tied the Fall Classic 1-1 after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2.

Altuve shared with FOX's Ken Rosenthal after the game that after all the struggles he faced in the postseason, he felt that everything fell in the right place Saturday night. He wants to keep this momentum going to help his team win the World Series.

Altuve had a stretch of going 4-for-37 this postseason and didn't record a hit until Oct. 23. This made the former AL MVP a scapegoat for the team's losses. Since the rough stretch, Altuve has turned it around and has seven hits in his past 15 at-bats.

Jose Altuve's World Series stats

Despite his recent struggles, Jose Altuve achieved a feat with his three-hit game Saturday. He recorded his ninth postseason game with three or more hits, tied for third all-time.

He is one of the few Astros players left who have been a part of the organization since their first World Series appearance in 2017 after shifting from the National League. The diminutive second baseman carries a .260/.272/.450 slash line with four home runs, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases in 22 World Series game appearances.

