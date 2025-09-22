  • home icon
  TJ Friedl reveals how a suicide prevention booth encounter with future-wife Dressa led to love and a matching tattoo with deep meaning

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 22, 2025 21:21 GMT
TJ Friedl with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@dressafrield)
Having attended the Foothill High School in Pleasanton, California, TJ Friedl graduated as one of the top outfielders in his class. Instead of signing with an MLB team straight out of high school, Friedl opted to go to college for three years.

Enrolling in the University of Nevada, Reno, Friedl went on to play for the Nevada Wolf Pack for three seasons. In addition to honing his baseball skills, going to college also played an important role in TJ's personal life.

Speaking to insider Chris Rose on Monday's episode of "Dugout Discussions", TJ Friedl revealed how he bumped into his future wife, Dressa, at a suicide prevention booth he visited alongside his college buddies.

The pair hit it off instantly and have been together ever since. Now, they have matching tattoos paying homage to the location of their first encounter.

"My favorite and only tattoo is this one, a 10.10. When I was in college, one of my friends was at this booth, a suicide prevention booth called 10.10. Sitting at this booth was this very attractive young woman, that I got talking to. That's now my wife. I have this [on my wrist], she has hers on her ankle," Friedl said [31:58]
TJ Friedl and his wife, Dressa, welcomed their second child in July

TJ Friedl and his wife, Dressa, tied the knot on November 2, 2019, about three years after the outfielder signed with the Cincinnati Reds. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son named Senan Leo, in October 2021.

TJ and Dressa became parents for a second time earlier this year, in July, as they welcomed their second son, whom they named Jonah Jack.

Friedl took to Instagram on July 30 to share the good news with fans.

"God’s Gift. Jonah Jack Friedl 🙏🏻" Friedl posted
Adding to the joyous year TJ Friedl has enjoyed with his family so far, matters on the baseball field are also looking good of recent. With an 80-76 record, the Cincinnati Reds have managed to close the gap on the struggling New York Mets in the NL wildcard, and now control their own destiny in the race for the playoffs.

If they do manage to successfully navigate the final week of the regular season, the Reds will punch their tickets to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

