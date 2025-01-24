To accommodate Alex Bregman, Astros to make massive changes in team involving Jose Altuve & Isaac Paredes: Report

Alex Bregman is one of the biggest free agents remaining on the open market. The two-time World Series champion has been a consistent contributor throughout his MLB career and has been looking to get paid as such. It's been an interesting offseason so far for Bregman, with the All-Star reportedly not seeking a short-term deal with a higher annual salary.

Several teams have been linked to Bregman as the offseason rolls along, including the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. As a long-time member of the Astros, a reunion might be the easiest move to pull off. However, to achieve this, the club could make some serious internal shifts.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, if the Astros were able to re-sign Bregman to a long-term extension, they are willing to reshape their defense to have him return to third base. Heyman reported on Friday that the team could look to move new addition Isaac Paredes to second base while shifting Jose Altuve to left field,

Altuve's move to the outfield would be significant, given that he has long been one of the best in the position. A Gold Glove Award winner at second base, Altuve moving to the outfield at 34 years old would be a dramatic shift for the Astros.

If the Astros were to sign Alex Bregman and move Jose Altuve to the outfield, it could answer the lingering question about their outfield alignment. Earlier this offseason, Houston traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a glaring weakness in the outfield.

If Altuve can make a successful transition to a new position, it could make things a bit easier for the 2022 World Series champions.

Alex Bregman's reported standstill with the Detroit Tigers could help the Astros bring their third baseman back

The Detroit Tigers have been linked to the two-time All-Star all offseason as they look to bolster their offensive firepower. However, the two sides have been unable to align on a deal. MLB insider Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported that neither side has been willing to budge in their negotiations.

Bregman's unwillingness to sign a short-term deal and the Tigers' unwillingness to hand out a lucrative deal has left the potential blockbuster move on ice. This could open the door for the Houston Astros to swoop in and bring their All-Star back into the fold.

If the Astros can find a deal to move off of Ryan Pressly's $14 million deal for 2025, they could be willing to splash more cash on Bregman.

