"To the Big Apple I go" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks black and white off-shoulder corset dress in NYC

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has been enjoying her summer traveling to various places and spending time with family and friends. After spending some time in New Jersey in her hometown of Westwood, Dunne is again crossing the Hudson River to New York City today.

In her Instagram story, she was seen rocking a chic black and white off-shoulder corset dress paired with a white handbag from Chanel. She captioned the image:

"To the Big Apple I go"

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Instagram

Livvy Dunne has been exceptional with her personal and collective achievements this year. She won her maiden NCAA gymnastics championship with the LSU Tigers in April 2024 and soon after signed a mammoth NIL deal with Passes.com, overtaking Bronny James as the youngest-grossing collegiate athlete.

While Dunne enjoys time off from her busy schedule, Paul Skenes is busy striking out batters in the big leagues. Skenes has displayed excellence in all six starts this season for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He is 3-0 for the season with an ERA of 2.43, 46 strikeouts and 0.96 WHIP. He was utterly dominant in his most recent outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out eight batters in 6.1 innings pitched.

Olivia Dunne showcased love for Paul Skenes, receiving standing ovation at Busch Stadium

After Paul Skenes' yet another dominant start in the MLB, he received a standing ovation from the crowd at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night. Olivia Dunne showcased her love for Skenes' amazing feat on the day, which helped the Pirates win a close tie by a score of 2-1.

Screenshot from Livvy Dunne's story on Instagram

Olivia Dunne has been present for all but one of Skenes' starts this season and has been a towering column of support through his still-nascent journey in MLB. The pitcher will make his next start in the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Monday.

