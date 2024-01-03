"To blame Houston TV deal is pure comedy" - MLB analyst bashes Houston Astros owner's potential excuse for dull offseason

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is being criticized for his guarded approach to player acquisitions this offseason. With a loaded and ready-made lineup, the Astros figure to be one of the best in baseball and are ready to compete for another World Series title. However, Crane’s hesitation to not spend in the off-season has sparked criticism.

The Astros fell short against the Texas Rangers in last season's ALCS and many fans expected that they would make significant additions in the offseason. However, the decision to not exceed the luxury tax threshold has limited the team’s ability to strengthen the roster, leaving fans frustrated.

Jeremy Gretzer of Climbing Tal’s Hill has taken a strong stand against this approach. He called out the billionaire, saying:

"It's too bad Jim Crane doesn't know the MLB doesn't have a salary cap," and that "to blame the lack of action on money lost from a recent local Houston TV deal is pure comedy."

Crane blaming his financial constraints on the recent local Houston TV deal, has been met with doubt by many. Gretzer dismissed this excuse and highlighted the decisions of teams like the Rangers, who have gone to great extents to strengthen their rosters.

Jim Crane- The Houston Astros Owner

The Houston Astros have been slammed for not matching their rivals' spending in this winter. Teams like the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies have made remarkable moves, leaving the Astros looking stagnant in comparison.

Houston Astros winter moves: Financial prudence or missed opportunities?

The Houston Astros have great potential with a great lineup and sufficient pitching depth. However, fans and analysts expected them to acquire bigger-name players to strengthen their roster.

Also, the team's General Manager Dana Brown has been restricted in her free agency moves, which fans think have hindered the team’s ability to compete at the highest level.

As the MLB offseason unfolds with other teams making bold moves to reinforce their rosters, the Astro's inactivity becomes more salient. The concerns expressed by Gretzer and irate fans suggest that the Astros might need to reconsider their approach if they want to prolong their 'Golden Era.'

