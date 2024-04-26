"To me it feels normal" - Mason Miller reflects on his 103 mph fastball as A's closer continues to dominate 

The Oakland Athletics have had a lot of issues to deal with in recent months, both on and off the pitch, but Mason Miller has given the team something to feel confident about.

The A’s closer has been impressive in 2024 and has thrown nine of the fastest pitches in Major League Baseball this season, with 103.7 mph being the highest velocity he has attained this far.

Miller saved both of Oakland’s wins against the Yankees. Even Juan Soto didn't have an answer for his fastball, which left the Yankees slugger visibly frustrated.

When asked by MLB.com what it was like to throw a 103 mph fastball, Miller said:

“I mean, to me, it feels normal. You know, Everybody asks, ‘How did it feel? Does it feel different?’ That’s how my ball feels coming out of my hand. So honestly between 100, 102, 103 [mph], I can't feel the difference between that. Usually it's based on swings and swings like that tell me that maybe that one had a little extra on it.”

"Pretty special fastball" - Aaron Boone praises Mason Miller

Mason Miller was so dominant against the Yankees, as even Aaron Boone had to acknowledge his excellence after the game.

“Obviously it’s a pretty special fastball, but he’s got feel for his slider. So he’s not just 80, here it comes. He mixes it up. It’s 100-plus miles an hour and it looks like that up close. They, obviously, look like they’ve got a good one at the back end.” - Aaron Boone (via Associated Press)

The Yankees squandered early scoring chances, leaving Miller with the opportunity to seal the 3-1 win at Yankee Stadium.

If there's a positive for the Yankees to take away from their A’s defeat, it's Nestor Cortes, who lasted seven innings for the second straight outing.

The Yankees travel to Milwaukee next to take on the Brewers for a three-game set. They will then travel to Baltimore to take on the AL East-leading Orioles.

