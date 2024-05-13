"To know loss is to know true thankfulness"- Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley sends out touching Mother's Day message

NY Yankees ace pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley Rodon, shared a heartfelt Mother's Day message as she reflected on the challenges she faced after experiencing two miscarriages. In her caption, Ashley shared the only image she had from her first pregnancy acknowledging the profound impact of their loss while expressing gratitude for their three cherished children:

"Being a mom is my whole world. The journey wasn’t easy, but to know loss is to know true thankfulness. The photo on the mountain is the only photo I took before I miscarried our first boy. I was a mom long before I got to hold my sweet girl. Thankful for my little angels who watch over me, Silo, Bo, and Willow. Oh what purpose they have all blessed me with.

"The older you get the more you realize these days that were once all about happiness become tethered to trauma. Trauma that inevitably we all walk through in some way. So love the people you’re close to today, because joy and pain will always coexist. It makes life worth living. Happy Mothers Day."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the images from Ashley's Mother's Day post here:

Carlos Rodon married Ashley Paddock in a beautiful ceremony overlooking the Costa Rican landscape in January 2018. After Ashley experienced the heartbreaking loss of their first son, the two did not waver in their support for one another.

Together, the couple explored many methods to conceive, like the IVF treatment. While Ashley naturally became pregnant with her firstborn, Willow, in 2019, this experience led the couple to establish the Carlos Rodon Foundation and the Nest Egg Foundation. These foundations together known as the Willow Grant, assist couples who are struggling financially to go forward with costly fertility treatments.

"The notion that financial constraints could prevent someone from achieving their dream of becoming a parent struck a chord deep within my husband and I’s hearts," Ashley said (via Greenwich Moms).

"After many late night talks our stance strengthened, echoing the sentiment that no one should ever be denied the opportunity to build a family due to financial constraints. That realization fueled our mission—the creation of The Willow Grant."

Carlos Rodon and Ashley's eldest daughter Willow gave her mother a heartfelt letter

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, had earlier shared a warm letter written to her by her firstborn, Willow, ahead of Mother's Day on her Instagram story. In the letter, Willow wrote:

"Dear Mommy, I love you. I love to snuggle with you on the couch. I love it when you read me a bed time story. I love the ice cream story. Love."

Ashley moved by the letter, captioned her story:

"My girl 🥲."

As per Ashley, the arrival of their little angels, Willow, Bo and Silo, has brought immense joy and purpose to their lives, as the Rodons are now a happy family of five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback