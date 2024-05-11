PHOTO: Carlos Rodon's wife Ashely shares heartwarming picture of early Mother's day letter from firstborn Willow

Mother's Day is not until Sunday, but Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley got a special message from her firstborn, daughter Willow. The Rodon couple are parents to three children. Willow was born in 2019, followed by their second child, Bo, in 2021, and last April, they welcomed Silo.

Ashley Rodon shared a heartwarming Mother's Day letter she received from her daughter Willow. Seems to be written by Willow herself, Ashley lived every mom's dream to read such letter one day coming from their children. After all, they are the best.

"Dear Mommy, I love you," Willow wrote. "I love to snuggle with you on the couch. I love it when you read me a bed time story; I love the ice cream story. Love."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My girl," Ashley wrote in her story.

Ashley Rodon's Instagram story

Carlos Rodon and Ashley's foundation join hands to start "Willow Grant"

The Rodon couple had their share of trouble before they got pregnant with Willow.

The couple explored various fertility options and found that the most effective ones were expensive. However, as it happened, they conceived naturally, but their difficult journey to become parents gave them a purpose.

That led the couple to found the Carlos Rodon Foundation and the Nest Egg Foundation, which help aspiring parents financially. One of the most effective yet expensive options for conceiving is in vitro fertilization. The process, which lasts 2–3 weeks, involves the fertilization of eggs through sperm outside the body.

Both organizations joined hands to start Willow Grant (named after their firstborn). Ashley, who had to endure two miscarriages, said:

"The notion that financial constraints could prevent someone from achieving their dream of becoming a parent struck a chord deep within my husband and I’s hearts," Ashley said via Greenwich Moms.

"After many late night talks our stance strengthened, echoing the sentiment that no one should ever be denied the opportunity to build a family due to financial constraints. That realization fueled our mission—the creation of The Willow Grant."

Through this grant, qualified couples can apply to get financial assistance of around $10,000 from the organization to bear the expense and help those who need it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback