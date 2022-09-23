"To me, he is the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time" - New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has high praise for Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw

Even in his 15th season in Major League Baseball, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the most dominant pitchers in the league. Every season he proves time and time again that he is one of the greatest of this generation. Despite missing some time due to injury this year, the 34-year-old is putting up some of his best stats in years.

Through 19 starts this season, Kershaw has produced a 9-3 record on the mound. He also has just a 2.39 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP through 109.1 innings pitched. His 3.0 WAR this season is high enough to place him in the top 10 of a stacked Los Angeles Dodgers roster.

His efforts earned him his ninth trip to the All-Star game, where it was played at his home, Dodger Stadium. He also started the game, which was surprisingly a first in his career. Although he has missed a few starts, he will likely still be in National League Cy Young contention due to his dominant stats this season.

Clayton Kershaw has been so good, in fact, that other superstar pitchers look up to him. In a recent interview with New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, he had nothing but praise for the southpaw. When asked about Kershaw, Cole said:

"To me, he is the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time."

Major League Baseball has seen a lot of talented left-handed pitchers in its existence, including fellow Dodger Sandy Koufax. However, Kershaw might be the greatest out of all of them. His career stats in an era where hitting is more dominant than ever are a truly terrific feat.

A look into Clayton Kershaw's special career with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw started his Major League Baseball career back in 2008, and the rest has been history. He has a career record of 194-87 and is currently on pace to be one of few pitchers to have 200 wins with less than 100 losses in their career. His career winning percentage is 0.690, which ranks first among active players.

Through 2564 innings pitched, he has an astonighingly low 2.49 ERA, the lowest among active pitchers. Kershaw leads all of baseball in ERA on four seperate occasions. He also is closing in on 2800 strikeouts, having led the NL in strikeouts in three different seasons.

Clayton Kershaw has won three Cy Young awards, including an MVP award back in 2014. He is also one of the few pitchers who has won a pitching triple crown as well. On top of all of this, he is also a World Series champion, having won with Los Angeles in 2020.

