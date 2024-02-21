"To me, that's just a cancer in the clubhouse" - Anthony Rendon gets absolutely shredded by ex-teammate

Anthony Rendon continues to find himself in the headlines and not for anything to write home about. The Los Angeles Angels third baseman has found himself in hot water after recently stating that baseball is not his number one priority and that it sits behind both faith and family for him.

Expand Tweet

"Anthony Rendon on if baseball is a top priority for him: "It’s never been a top priority for me. This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving." @BallySportWest" - @MLBONFOX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For Anthony Rendon, the former World Series champion explained that the game of baseball was simply a job and a way for him to make a living. These quotes went viral on social media websites, particularly for the fact the slugger's passion for the game has already been questioned in the past.

One of Rendon's former teammates has even responded to his comments, and it's safe to say that he wasn't holding back. Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Jonathan Papelbon laid into his former teammate and his comments on a recent episode of the popular baseball show Foul Territory.

Papelbon and Rendon were teammates with the Washington Nationals and the former closer was unimpressed by the third baseman's demeanor at the time. While most MLB players come to the game ready and locked in, Papelbon said that Rendon gave the vibe that each day was a chore.

Expand Tweet

"It drives me absolutely nuts...if this is what you believe, just keep your mouth shut...To me that's just a cancer in the clubhouse" @TheRealJPap58 went f***ing off on former teammate Anthony Rendon." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Following his comments, Papelbon said that Rendon's words could have long-term effects on the Los Angeles Angels. "To me, that's just a cancer in the clubhouse," the former Red Sox closer said, believing that his attitude could hurt his teammates as they know that they are not at the top of his priorities list.

Jonathan Papelbon did compliment Anthony Rendon's talent as a baseball player

Even though Jonathan Papelbon was critical of Rendon and his comments, he did compliment the third baseman. The Red Sox Hall of Famer said that Rendon is loaded with god-given talent and has been able to make a career out of his raw athletic ability and his raw baseball skills.

However, that was the extent of the compliments that Papelbon gave Rendon. The closer explained that while he has been able to get so far with the skills mentioned above, he has not been as successful as he could be in Papelbon's eyes. The former Nationals closer believes that Rendon could have been much more successful if he approached baseball with more passion.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.